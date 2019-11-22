It also said Monsanto, now part of Germany’s Bayer, admitted it let employees enter the sprayed fields after seven days despite knowing it should have waited 31 days.

AD

Monsanto agreed to plead guilty to the spraying, a misdemeanor, and enter a deferred prosecution agreement for two felony counts of illegally storing “acute hazardous waste.”

AD

The felony case will be dismissed if Monsanto honors the agreement’s terms for two years, including by maintaining an environmental compliance program at its Hawaii sites.

The settlement requires court approval.

Bayer said Friday that Monsanto “did not live up to its own standards or the applicable laws,” and was unaware of any reported health or environmental problems from its conduct.

Since acquiring Monsanto for $63 billion in June 2018, Bayer has been mired in litigation linking Monsanto’s glyphosate-based herbicide Roundup to the cancer non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and has lost three U.S. jury verdicts in such cases.

AD

— Reuters

Also in Business

U.S. consumer sentiment extended gains in mid-November as Americans' economic outlook improved against a backdrop of solid hiring, record stock prices and the prospect of a trade truce with China. The University of Michigan's final sentiment index advanced to 96.8 in November from 95.5 in October, data showed Friday. It was also above both the preliminary reading and median analyst estimate of 95.7. The gauge of current conditions decreased to 111.6, while the expectations index climbed to 87.3.

AD

The Trump administration on Friday criticized the World Trade Organization's compensation structure for appellate body members, laying out a case for potentially blocking the institution's budget and effectively halting its work starting next year. Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Dennis Shea said during a meeting in Geneva that the WTO's compensation structure creates an incentive for appellate body members, who make more than 300,000 Swiss francs ($301,000) a year, to spend more time on their appeals cases to receive higher compensation.

Walmart's Jet subsidiary is ending its fresh-food delivery business just a year after introducing the service in New York City, another sign that the urban-focused site is scaling back. It will continue to sell dry groceries like cereal.

— From news services

AD