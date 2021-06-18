“Sellers are saying, ‘it’s time, let’s make the money,’” said Julie Welter, an agent with EXP Realty in Pittsburgh, which had the biggest supply increase in Haus’s data. “With the world opening up again and the vast majority of people being vaccinated, it has given a new comfort level to people.”
The housing market is a long way from normal, with inventory still down almost 38 percent from a year earlier and near historic lows. But with bidding wars erupting from coast to coast, any sign of increased supply is a welcome respite for buyers. More listings also may help ease a problem contributing to the scarcity: sellers staying put because it’s a struggle to find something else to purchase.
— Bloomberg News
ENERGY
Russia's Gazprom admits methane leak
A massive methane plume detected earlier this month over Russia stemmed from emergency repairs that forced the partial shutdown of a Gazprom pipeline, the company said, taking responsibility for one of the energy sector’s most intense recent leaks of the superpotent greenhouse gas.
Gazprom’s enormous methane leak, first identified in satellite data by geoanalytics firm Kayrros, points to what’s a worldwide problem preventing the release of a greenhouse gas with 80 times the impact of carbon dioxide in the short term. The Russian gas giant said its pipeline repairs on June 4 released 2.7 million cubic meters (1,830 metric tons) of methane. That has roughly the same short-term planet-warming impact of 40,000 internal-combustion cars in the U.S. driving for a year, according to the Environmental Defense Fund.
Kayrros estimated an emissions rate of 395 metric tons an hour, which would make Gazprom responsible for the most severe release it has attributed to the oil and gas sector since September 2019.
— Bloomberg News
Also in Business
Amazon's long-awaited Fresh grocery store in Bellevue, Wash., opened Thursday to crowds — and a twist. The company revealed in a surprise announcement earlier this week that the store is the company's first full-size Fresh grocery equipped with cashierless technology, powered by a vast array of motion-aware ceiling cameras and sensors that track which items are removed from shelves and then automatically bill customers' Amazon accounts when they leave. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)
U.K. exports of products such as milk and cheese to the European Union collapsed by more than 90 percent during the first quarter from a year earlier, according to figures compiled by the Food and Drink Federation based on customs data. In what the trade group said was a "disaster" for the industry, overall food and drink shipments to the E.U. in the period were down 2 billion pounds ($2.7 billion) from the same three months in 2019. The U.K. formally left the E.U.'s trade bloc in early 2020.
PepsiCo has filed a trademark application that indicates the company plans to sell alcoholic beverages under the "Rockstar" brand name. The food and beverage giant is seeking to register the name for beer, alcoholic fruit cocktail drinks, alcoholic malt beverages and hard seltzer, according to a June 14 filing. The move comes amid a wave of new alcoholic seltzers, including from Coca-Cola, which has launched an alcoholic version of its popular Topo Chico mineral water.
— From news services