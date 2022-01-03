Customers would receive at least two years of fraud insurance coverage, and each can apply for reimbursement of up to $10,000 in out-of-pocket losses.
Morgan Stanley denied wrongdoing in agreeing to settle and has made “substantial” upgrades to its data security practices, according to settlement papers.
Customers accused Morgan Stanley of having in 2016 failed to decommission two wealth management data centers before the unencrypted equipment, which still contained customer data, was resold to unauthorized third parties.
They also said some older servers containing customer data disappeared after Morgan Stanley transferred them in 2019 to an outside vendor. Morgan Stanley later recovered the servers, court papers show.
Morgan Stanley said in an email on Monday that it had notified all customers who may have been affected and was pleased to settle the lawsuit.
— Reuters
AUTO INDUSTRY
Tesla sets quarterly delivery record
Tesla is reporting record quarterly deliveries that far exceeded Wall Street estimates, riding out global chip shortages as it ramped up China production.
It was the sixth consecutive quarter that the world’s most valuable automaker posted record deliveries. Tesla shares were up 10 percent to a one-month high in early trading on Monday.
Tesla, led by billionaire CEO Elon Musk, delivered 308,600 vehicles in the fourth quarter, far higher than analysts’ forecasts of 263,026 vehicles.
Tesla’s October-December deliveries were up about 70 percent from a year earlier and nearly 30 percent higher from record deliveries the preceding quarter.
“Great work by Tesla team worldwide!” Musk wrote on Twitter.
His electric car company ramped up production in China even though competition rose and regulatory pressure mounted following consumer complaints over product safety.
Tesla ships China-made models to Europe and some Asian countries.
On an annual basis, the automaker boosted its deliveries by 87 percent from a year earlier to 936,172 vehicles in 2021.
— Reuters
Also in Business
Novartis won a U.S. appeals court ruling that would block HEC Pharm from selling a generic version of the blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya until 2027. In a 2-to-1 ruling, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Monday affirmed the validity of a patent on the dosage regimen for the drug. HEC was a holdout among two dozen generic-drug makers Novartis sued in 2018, most of which have reached confidential settlements with the Swiss pharmaceutical giant. Gilenya generated $2.13 billion in sales in the first nine months of 2021, as Novartis was able to ward off generic competition to a drug that brings in about 5 percent of its revenue.
Chipotle Mexican Grill will begin selling its own plant-based chorizo nationwide after a trial run last year, eschewing the plant-based meat makers that have partnered with other restaurant companies. The meat alternative — created in house and made with pea protein, olive oil and spices — will be sold in all of the company's U.S. restaurants for a limited time, according to a statement. While restaurant operators including Starbucks and McDonald's have opted to sell branded faux meat options from Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat, Chipotle has said those products contain too many unhealthy ingredients.
The sale of electric cars in Norway rose last year by 48 percent, ensuring that almost two out of every three new automobiles were battery powered and making Texas-based Tesla the top selling brand. Seeking to become the first nation to end the sale of gas and diesel cars by 2025, oil-producing Norway exempts battery electric vehicles from taxes imposed on rivals using internal combusion engines.
— From news services