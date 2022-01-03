Novartis won a U.S. appeals court ruling that would block HEC Pharm from selling a generic version of the blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya until 2027. In a 2-to-1 ruling, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Monday affirmed the validity of a patent on the dosage regimen for the drug. HEC was a holdout among two dozen generic-drug makers Novartis sued in 2018, most of which have reached confidential settlements with the Swiss pharmaceutical giant. Gilenya generated $2.13 billion in sales in the first nine months of 2021, as Novartis was able to ward off generic competition to a drug that brings in about 5 percent of its revenue.