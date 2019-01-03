AUTO INDUSTRY

Automakers end 2018 in a sales slump

Major automakers on Thursday posted a weak finish to 2018 for U.S. new-vehicle sales as the industry braced for what is widely expected to be a worse year for sales in 2019.



Ford reported an 8.8 percent drop in sales for December, with declines in passenger cars, SUVs and pickup trucks.

American consumers have been gradually abandoning passenger cars in favor of larger, more comfortable SUVs and pickup trucks, which are far more profitable for automakers.

Sales of Ford’s F-Series pickup trucks, the top-selling U.S. brand since the 1980s, fell 1.8 percent in December, and its SUV sales were off 4.4 percent.

Toyota’s December sales dropped 0.9 percent from the same month in 2017. The Japanese automaker posted strong gains in SUV and pickup truck sales, but passenger cars were down 16.5 percent, including its flagship Camry sedan, which slid 32.9 percent.

General Motors, which stopped reporting monthly sales last spring, reported a 2.7 percent drop in fourth-quarter sales, with declines for Chevrolet, Cadillac and Buick brands.

The No. 1 U.S. automaker also posted drops for some of its more popular larger vehicles, including the Chevrolet Suburban, the Cadillac Escalade and the GMC Yukon, all high-margin SUVs.

Fiat Chrysler bucked the trend for December, posting a 14 percent increase in sales.

— Reuters

PHARMACEUTICALS

Bristol-Myers to buy Celgene in record deal

Bristol-Myers Squibb agreed to acquire Celgene in a record $74 billion deal that will unite two drugmakers battling for advantage in a crowded market for innovative cancer treatments.

Both companies have faced investor wariness about their prospects in recent months. Bristol makes an immunotherapy drug called Opdivo that accounts for approximately a quarter of its sales but that has trailed a rival medication from Merck. Celgene, meanwhile, has been looking for a follow-up for its blockbuster blood-cancer therapy Revlimid.

The proposed union of the two companies represents a big bet that combined mass will help overcome the obstacles confronting their respective cornerstone products. It will also fan the flames of deal speculation in an industry that’s coping with political pressure to rein in drug prices, the looming threat of expiring patents and disappointing clinical trials for some cancer treatments.

If it is approved by shareholders and regulators, the cash-and-stock deal would rank as the largest pharmaceutical-company acquisition ever. Including net debt, the transaction values Celgene at $88.8 billion, surpassing Pfizer’s deal for Warner-Lambert.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Airbnb and other home-sharing firms won't have to comply with a New York City law requiring them to turn over renter data until a lawsuit over the issue is resolved, giving the company a reprieve from a rule that threatened to cut its bookings in the city by half. U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer on Thursday granted a request from Airbnb and HomeAway for a temporary injunction against the city ordinance, which was set to take effect Feb. 2.

Google moved $22.7 billion through a Dutch shell company to Bermuda in 2017, as part of an arrangement that allows it to reduce its foreign tax bill, according to documents filed at the Dutch Chamber of Commerce. The tax strategy, known as the "Double Irish, Dutch Sandwich," is legal and allows Alphabet-owned Google to avoid triggering U.S. income taxes or European withholding taxes on the funds, which represent the bulk of its overseas profits.

Alabama's employee pension fund, with about 350,000 members and some $40 billion in managed assets, has become sole owner of one of the largest chains of local U.S. newspapers, the company said Thursday. CNHI has been acquired by the Retirement Systems of Alabama, the company announced in a statement. The newspaper group includes 68 daily newspapers and more than 40 non-dailies, plus websites in 22 states.

— From news services