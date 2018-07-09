The LAW

Motel 6 to settle discrimination suit

Motel 6 has agreed to settle a lawsuit that alleges the motel chain discriminated against some Latino customers at two Phoenix locations by giving their whereabouts and personal information to immigration agents who later arrested at least seven guests.

The lawsuit alleges that Motel 6 had a corporate policy or practice of giving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement information that guests provided at check-in. It also accused Motel 6 of providing such information without requiring authorities to get a warrant or without having a reasonable suspicion that crimes were being committed.

Details of the tentative deal, revealed Friday in court records, haven’t been publicly released. Lawyers said they need until mid-August to turn in the paperwork. The deal is subject to a federal judge’s approval.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court on behalf of eight unnamed Latinos who stayed at two Motel 6 locations in the city during June and July 2017. All but one of the eight was arrested. ICE agents visited some of the guests at their motel rooms a day after they showed passports, driver’s licenses or identification cards issued by the Mexican government to Motel 6 employees, the lawsuit said.

— Associated Press

AUTO SAFETY

U.S. court approves VW settlement

A federal appeals court on Monday approved a $10 billion settlement between Volkswagen and car owners caught up in the company’s emissions scandal.

The deal delivered “tangible, substantial benefits,” and the federal judge who approved it did more than enough to ensure it was fair, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit ruled unanimously.

Volkswagen agreed to spend up to $10 billion compensating owners of roughly 475,000 Volkswagens and Audi vehicles with 2-liter diesel engines.

The German automaker acknowledged that the cars were programmed to cheat on emissions tests. Under the terms of the deal, VW agreed to either buy back the cars or fix them and to pay each owner thousands of dollars in compensation.

— Associated Press

ECONOMY

Consumer borrowing increased in May

Americans increased their borrowing in May at the fastest pace in 18 months, boosted by a jump in credit card borrowing.

Consumer debt rose $24.5 billion in May after an increase of $10 billion in April, the Federal Reserve reported Monday. It was the biggest monthly increase since a rise of $24.8 billion in November 2016.

The category that includes credit cards climbed $16.3 billion in May after rising by $5 billion in April.

Consumer borrowing is closely monitored for clues about the willingness of consumers to borrow more to support their spending. Consumer spending accounts for 70 percent of U.S. economic activity.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

The economic boost from President Trump's $1.5 trillion tax cut will probably fall well short of analysts' "overly optimistic" expectations, two economists wrote Monday in the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank's latest Economic Letter. Instead of the boost to GDP growth this year of about 1.3 percentage points estimated by the Congressional Budget Office and other forecasters, they wrote, "the true boost is more likely to be less than 1 percentage point," with some studies pointing to as little as zero. That is because fiscal stimulus has a large effect on economic activity when unemployment is high and personal finances are constrained, but it delivers much less of a jolt when the economy is strong, wrote Tim Mahedy and Daniel Wilson.

Alphabet and Apple are facing questions about their privacy practices from four top Republican members of Congress. In letters released Monday, the chairmen of the House Energy and Commerce Committee and three of its subcommittees asked Alphabet chief executive Larry Page about reports that Google's parent "permitted third parties to access the contents of users' emails." The lawmakers asked Apple CEO Tim Cook, who has touted his company's commitment to user privacy, about the safety of device data, particularly through its app store. Big tech companies have been facing increasing public scrutiny and calls for regulation.

— From news reports

Coming today

10 a.m.: The Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for May.