Gift Article Share

MoviePass offers wait list before return Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight MoviePass, the movie ticket subscription service that flamed out spectacularly three years ago, will open a wait list Thursday in anticipation of its return on or around Sept. 5. Cinema fans can start signing up at 9 a.m. on Aug. 25, and the list will be open for five days, according to the company’s website.

The service will begin rolling out nationwide in stages, with markets determined in part by the level of sign-ups to the wait list.

Prices will vary by market but generally will fall in three tiers costing $10, $20 and $30.

MoviePass became popular when it introduced a plan in August 2017 that allowed subscribers to see a film every day in theaters for $9.95 a month. By June 2018, it had reached membership of 3 million, but its parent company was bankrupt by January 2020.

Advertisement

— Bloomberg News

Reservation wage jumps by 6 percent

The average reservation wage, or the lowest pay level that Americans would be willing to accept for a new job, rose by 5.7 percent from a year earlier to $72,873 in July, according to the latest labor market survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, as soaring prices change the calculus for workers.

The self-reported reservation wage has climbed faster among men and younger workers since the pandemic began, according to the survey, which is conducted three times a year. The overall figure was down slightly from a series high of $73,283 in the last study in March.

Inflation at four-decade highs has eaten into the purchasing power of U.S. employees.

The reservation wage reported by Americans with less than a college degree, and those age 45 or younger, has risen by more than 23 percent since March 2020 when the pandemic began, according to the New York Fed.

Advertisement

The latest survey showed a widening split by gender. The reservation wage for men jumped to $86,259, and for women it declined to $59,543.

— Bloomberg News

Ben & Jerry's loses West Bank lawsuit

Ben & Jerry’s lost a bid Monday to block its corporate parent, Unilever, from going forward with a deal to allow its ice cream to be sold in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The Vermont-based ice cream maker claimed in a suit that Unilever’s sale of its brand and trademark in Israel to a local company violated the 2000 agreement by which Unilever acquired Ben & Jerry’s and runs against its “core values.”

Unilever said the agreement gave Ben & Jerry’s no power to challenge the deal, which closed in June.

U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr. in Manhattan denied Ben & Jerry’s request for a preliminary injunction, saying the ice cream maker failed to show that it would suffer irreparable harm if the deal wasn’t blocked.

Advertisement

— Bloomberg News



Elon Musk subpoenaed former Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey as he fights a lawsuit by the social media company seeking to make him complete the $44 billion buyout he proposed. Dorsey, a co-founder of Twitter, has been a backer of the Musk bid to take over the company. He stepped down as Twitter CEO last year. The notice of subpoena, filed Monday, came amid a flurry of filings that also included notice of subpoenas served by Musk on Friday on Kayvon Beykpour, former head of consumer product at Twitter, and Bruce Falck, formerly in charge of revenue product.



Workers at a General Electric factory in Alabama launched an effort to form a union, joining a wave of labor organization efforts at large national companies. Workers at the GE plant in Auburn submitted union cards to the Birmingham office of the National Labor Relations Board in an organization effort with the IUE-CWA. The 179-employee

GE Aviation plant in Auburn manufactures aircraft engine parts. The IUE-CWA indicated a majority of workers submitted union cards but did not give an exact number.

— From news services

GiftOutline Gift Article