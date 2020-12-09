Like dozens of other companies testing the robotic technology, Cruise’s self-driving cars have been allowed on California public streets for several years with humans poised behind the wheel to take over in an emergency. Now, Cruise is confident enough to send out its self-driving cars without that safety net, although they will still be monitored by humans from remote locations instead of inside the vehicle.

“We believe self-driving has the potential to upend transportation,” Cruise CEO Dan Ammann said Wednesday.

Ammann declined to provide a timeline when asked if Cruise planned to use its driverless cars in ride-hailing service within San Francisco next year. But he said Cruise remains on a clear path toward “a commercial product that everyone can use.”

— Associated Press

WORKPLACE DIVERSITY

Apollo finds dearth of Black leadership

Apollo Global Management found that among 18,000 potential hires across the United States there were only about 95 Black professionals at the principal or director level, said Jonathan Simon, head of leadership development and diversity. Across all levels, the number was about 250, the firm said, citing data from a third party hired to analyze industry progress.

“It just shows that there’s work to do more broadly in the industry,” Simon, who joined in August, said in an interview. “It’s an issue of how do we create a more diverse ecosystem — from entry-level positions for young junior-level associates to controlling for attrition. So we’re doubling down on our efforts to build a more diverse pipeline.”

Apollo, like peers including KKR & Co., Carlyle Group and Blackstone Group, has worked to boost women and people of color on the boards of the companies they own. But its own top ranks remain mostly white and male, with only one woman and one person of color in its 14-person management committee.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

U.S. employers advertised slightly more job openings in October, but hiring slipped as a resurgence of the coronavirus threatens an economic recovery. Job postings rose to 6.65 million in October from 6.49 million in September, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. But employers hired 5.81 million workers, down from 5.89 million in September. The American job market has been slowly healing since it collapsed in the spring when the coronavirus pandemic struck the United States hard. Employers slashed 22 million jobs in March and April then began recalling furloughed employees back to work. But the job rebound has been slowing and is threatened by a resurgence of coronavirus cases.

Fox Corp. plans to launch an online video weather service next year as it looks to introduce more streaming options in an increasingly mobile world. Fox Weather will debut in the third quarter of 2021, supported by 75 meteorologists the company already has on staff, including personnel from its local TV stations. The app and website will feature national and regional weather information and live updates, the company said Wednesday.

Delta Air Lines is dropping fees to change tickets for most international flights from North America, joining American Airlines in ending the unpopular levies as a way to woo passengers back to overseas travel. The fees, which run from $200 to $500, will end immediately for all but the cheapest Basic Economy fares or trips that begin outside North America, the carrier said Wednesday. Delta and other major U.S. carriers earlier this year did away with change fees on domestic flights, including for after the coronavirus pandemic ends.