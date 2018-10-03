SOCIAL MEDIA

Ireland investigates Facebook breach

Ireland’s data regulator has launched an investigation of Facebook over a recent data breach that allowed hackers access 50 million accounts.

The Irish Data Protection Commission said Wednesday that it will look into whether the U.S. social media giant complied with European regulations that went into effect earlier this year covering data protection.

The commission said in a statement it would examine whether Facebook put in place “appropriate technical and organizational measures to ensure the security and safeguarding of the personal data it processes.”

The commission said this week that fewer than 5 million European Union accounts were potentially affected.

— Associated Press

ORDINANCES

Houston bans brothel that uses sex dolls

Houston’s City Council has blocked a Canadian company’s plan to open a so-called robot brothel in the city.

City leaders updated a local ordinance Wednesday to ban individuals from having sex with an “anthropomorphic device,” a device that resembles a human being, at a sexually-oriented business. But the change wouldn’t ban the company from selling the dolls for use elsewhere.

The company, KinkySdollS, had said it wants to open a “love dolls brothel” in Houston in which people would be able to use its dolls at a business that has drawn comparisons to the robotic hosts on the science fiction series “Westworld.”

The company’s first location opened in 2017 in Toronto. On its website, the company says it provides an “adult love dolls rent before you buy service.”

— Associated Press

RETAIL

Barnes & Noble to consider sale

Barnes & Noble has created a special board committee to consider selling the retailer after receiving interest from several parties, including chairman Len Riggio.

Shares of the book retailer surged as much as 24 percent to $6.79 in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

The retailer said it has received interest from Riggio, also the company’s founder, largest shareholder and acting chief executive, and other unnamed parties. The company also enacted a takeover defense plan, after observing big purchases of its stock.

Barnes & Noble has suffered turmoil this year, firing former chief executive Demos Parneros this summer for violating company policies. The stock has lost almost 19 percent of its value this year.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Hotel workers are walking out at seven Marriott hotels in Boston in what union organizers say is the city's first hotel strike. Local 26 of Unite Here said more than 1,500 unionized workers, including housekeepers, cooks, bartenders and bellhops, went on strike at 5 a.m. Wednesday after months of seeking better pay in contract negotiations. The Maryland-based company said its proposal matches the "economic terms" of the last contract and doesn't propose any benefit changes. The union said similar strikes are being considered in San Francisco, Detroit, Seattle, San Jose, San Diego, Oakland and Honolulu.

— From news services

Coming today

10 a.m.: Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates.

10 a.m.: Commerce Department releases factory orders for August.