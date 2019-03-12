Retail

Dick's to stop rifle sales at 125 stores

Dick’s Sporting Goods said Tuesday that it will stop selling hunting rifles and ammunition at 125 of its stores.

Chief executive Edward Stack said the move comes after the sporting goods retailer replaced hunting merchandise in 10 of its stores in last year’s third quarter. Those stores posted strong sales and profit margin numbers in the fourth quarter, he said.

The hunting gear will be removed this year from 125 additional stores where it does not sell well, he said. It will be replaced with “merchandise categories that can drive growth, each based on the needs of that particular market,” he said in a conference call with analysts.

In 2018, Dick’s banned the sale of assault-style rifles and the sale of all guns to anyone under 21.

The hunting-merchandise announcement came after a dip in fourth-quarter sales and a soft profit forecast that sent Dick’s stock tumbling more than 10 percent.

DEFENSE INDUSTRY

Raytheon warhead to be delayed 2 years

Raytheon’s redesigned missile-interceptor warhead — an improvement on a system intended to defend against a potential North Korean attack — will be delayed for two years because of technical difficulties, according to the Pentagon’s Missile Defense Agency.

The new version of the interceptor would be used in the $34 billion system intended to detect incoming intercontinental ballistic missiles from an adversary such as North Korea or Iran, dispatching a missile to crash into it and destroy it.

“While the overall design is mature and robust,” the agency does not want to schedule a major review of the program until it meets “all of the requirements,” the Missile Defense Agency said in budget documents released Tuesday. The agency is requesting $412.4 million in the next fiscal year for continued research. The flaws delaying the testing and deployment were not disclosed.

HEALTH CARE INDUSTRY

Insurer to expand

drug rebate program

The nation’s largest health insurer is expanding a program that passes rebates from drugmakers directly to the people that use their medications.

Beginning next year, all new employer-sponsored health plan customers that use UnitedHealthcare must give discounts they get for including certain drugs in their lists of covered medications directly to consumers at the point of sale.

Pharmacy benefit managers typically get rebates from drug firms to help offset high initial prices set for many drugs. Those rebates are then often passed on to companies that sponsor employee insurance plans and are used to reduce premiums or offset other plan costs.

But those high list prices can hurt the patients filling the prescription because what they have to pay for the drug out of pocket is based on that initial list price.

