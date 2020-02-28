AD

The latest delay estimates may raise fresh concerns in Congress about whether the companies have the personnel, expertise and shipyard capacity to juggle three major projects: the 10 “Block IV” vessels now under construction, as many as 10 more under a “Block V” contract signed in December and the start of construction later this year on the Navy’s new $128 billion Columbia-class submarine program.

AD

The Virginia-class is the primary U.S. submarine for land, surface and anti-submarine attack missions, with cruise missiles and torpedoes. It’s also capable of carrying Navy SEALs and is envisioned as a future platform for launching underwater drones. The Columbia will be the nation’s new launcher of intercontinental ballistic missiles, replacing the current Ohio class.

— Bloomberg News

AD

ENERGY

USDA grants to boost renewable fuels

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will make available up to $100 million in grants to expand the infrastructure needed to sell more ethanol, biodiesel and other renewable fuels, the agency announced Friday.

Last year the Trump administration, seeking to win over farmers, lifted restrictions on the sale of gasoline containing up to 15 percent corn-based ethanol, called E15 — opening the door to greater investment.

AD

Efforts to expand the use of U.S. biofuels have been welcomed by corn growers and biofuel producers but have angered the oil industry, which views biofuels as competition for petroleum-based fuels.

AD

Both the oil and agriculture constituencies are important to President Trump’s reelection bid.

Biofuels associations cheered the announcement.

“We are grateful for USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue for this commitment to expanding infrastructure and access to higher blends of biofuels,” said Growth Energy, a biofuels trade association. “Secretary Perdue’s announcement today helps propel higher biofuel blends into the next decade.”

Oil industry advocates criticized the announcement.

“If there was a strong consumer market for E15, retail stations would invest in the infrastructure themselves,” said Geoff Moody, senior director of government relations for the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers.

AD

AD

Throughout his administration Trump has tried to please both the corn and oil lobbies in his approach to U.S. biofuel blending laws.

— Reuters

Also in Business

U.S. consumer spending slowed in January and could lose further momentum as the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak, which has sparked a stock market sell-off and revived fears of a recession, causes households to tighten their purse strings. Other data released Friday showed that the goods trade deficit contracted sharply last month as imports and exports both declined. While the narrowing goods trade deficit could be a boost to the calculation of gross domestic product, a lot depends on how the coronavirus unfolds in the United States. The Commerce Department said consumer spending increased 0.2 percent last month.

AD

General Motors said it will hire 1,200 new workers for its two plants in Lansing, Mich., in part because of rising demand for the company's midsize sport utility vehicles. The automaker plans to add a third shift and 800 workers at its Lansing Delta Township plant, where it builds the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave SUVs. GM also will institute a second shift, including 400 new hires, at its Lansing Grand River factory. That facility makes the Chevy Camaro sports car and the Cadillac CT4 and CT5 sedans.