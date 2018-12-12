LAWSUITS

Neighbors win suit against pork producer

A jury on Wednesday ruled in favor of eight Sampson County, N.C., neighbors who sued the world’s largest pork producer for bringing foul odors and excessive noise to their rural community.

Each plaintiff will be awarded $100 to $75,000 in compensatory damages, the jury decided in federal court in Raleigh.

The federal case against Murphy-Brown centers on Sholar Farm in rural Sampson County, where eight plaintiffs living around Moon Johnson Road seek unspecified damages. The month-long trial began Nov. 14, asking jurors to weigh how bad hog waste can smell and whether being its neighbor deserves monetary award.

Sholar Farm has 6,000 hogs and 10 million gallons of waste in its lagoons, the plaintiffs’ lead attorney, Michael Kaeske, said during the trial. He argued the plaintiffs cannot enjoy their property enough to host a family barbecue or let kids play outside.

— Associated Press

AUTO SAFETY

Toyota recalls 70,000 vehicles over air bags

Toyota is recalling about 70,000 Toyota and Lexus brand vehicles in North America to replace air bag inflaters that could explode and hurl shrapnel at drivers and passengers.

The recall covers the 2003 to 2005 Corolla, the 2002 to 2005 Sequoia, the 2003 to 2005 Tundra and the 2002 to 2005 Lexus SC.

Takata uses ammonium nitrate to inflate the bags. But it can burn too fast, blowing apart a metal canister.

The Toyota and Lexus vehicles were recalled previously and the inflaters replaced with new ones that still used ammonium nitrate. Toyota will now use inflaters made by another company with a safer chemical.

— Associated Press

ECONOMY

Consumer prices stay flat in November

U.S. consumer prices were unchanged in November, held back by a sharp decline in gas prices, but inflation pressures remained firm amid rising rents and health-care costs.

The strength in underlying inflation reported by the Labor Department on Wednesday supports views that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its Dec. 18-19 policy meeting.

November’s flat reading in the consumer price index, which was the weakest in eight months, followed a 0.3 percent rise in October. In the 12 months through November, the CPI rose 2.2 percent, the smallest gain since February, after advancing 2.5 percent in October.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI climbed 0.2 percent, matching October’s gain. That lifted the year-on-year increase in the so-called core CPI to 2.2 percent from 2.1 percent in October.

— Reuters

Also in Business

Shares in Tencent Music, the Chinese streaming music giant, closed up 7.7 percent to $14 on Wednesday, their first day of trading. The company's initial public offering of 82 million shares was priced at $13 a share and is expected to raise between $1.07 billion and $1.23 billion. The stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the "TME" symbol. Tencent said earlier this year it had more than 800 million users, including 23.3 million subscribers to its music library.

Three of last month's California wildfires will cost insurers about $9.05 billion, according to preliminary information from state regulators. That figure is based on initial claims that insurers have received from the Camp, Woolsey and Hill fires, California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones said Wednesday. The number is likely to rise as additional claims are processed, he said. Some insurers have disclosed expected losses tied to the fires. Chubb Ltd. said it expects $225 million in fourth-quarter net losses before taxes related to the blazes.

The number of verified users of cryptocurrencies doubled in the first three quarters of the year even as the market bellwether bitcoin tumbled almost 80 percent, according to a study from the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance. Most users are likely still speculators and long-term investors. "Survey data indicates that the majority of users . . . are individuals and not business clients," authors of the study said. Because of the market volatility, cryptocurrencies are barely used in commerce.

— From news reports

