As part of those efforts, the Dallas-based company is combining the online and store teams and will shift the role of sales associates to what it calls trusted client advisers who will help customers not just buy products but help them with dining options and other services such as beauty and wardrobe styling. Neiman Marcus will also eliminate the jobs of 250 non-selling associates.

Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Neiman Marcus Group’s chief executive, told the Associated Press that 40 percent of the company’s sales are coming from customers who spend on average $50,000 a year.

Van Raemdonck said bringing its stores online and equipping them with the best leadership, tools and support positions the retailer to deliver on its commitment to “building long-term, deep customer relationships.”

The company also said it plans to sell two Texas distribution centers.

Van Raemdonck declined to comment on how business has been affected by the coronavirus outbreak, which has been declared a pandemic.

— Associated Press

ENERGY INDUSTRY

Oil producers reduce spending, drilling

Devon Energy, Apache and Murphy Oil on Thursday became the latest in a string of North American oil producers to slash their capital spending and drilling plans as crude prices tumble.

Oil producers have been scaling back spending since the last price crash in 2014, and the latest cuts come as the coronavirus outbreak crimps demand and a price war between top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia threatens to flood the oil markets, pushing U.S. crude to about $30 a barrel.

Apache on Thursday slashed its dividend by about 90 percent, cut its 2020 capital investment plan by more than 37 percent, and said it would stop producing in Texas’s Permian Basin and reduce drilling activity in Egypt and the North Sea off Britain.

Devon said it would cut its spending by about 30 percent from its earlier forecast, while Murphy Oil slashed its budget by 35 percent at the midpoint and said it would delay some U.S. Gulf of Mexico projects.

Crude fell about 6 percent to $33.67 a barrel on Thursday following surprise travel curbs imposed by President Trump in an attempt to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus and after the United Arab Emirates followed Saudi Arabia in promising to raise oil output to a record high in April.

— Reuters

Also in Business

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week but could rise in the coming weeks as the coronavirus pandemic causes companies to lay off workers amid supply chain disruptions and waning demand for some goods and services. Other data on Thursday showed producer prices dropping by the most in five years in February, pulled down by declines in the costs of goods such as gasoline and services.

United Parcel Service for the first time in its 113-year history will be led by a chief executive who did not rise through the ranks of the world's biggest parcel delivery firm. Former Home Depot chief financial officer Carol Tomé, a long-serving board member, takes the helm June 1, replacing David Abney. Tomé retired from the home improvement retailer last year. She will steer the Atlanta-based company through a time of significant industry challenges.

Dollar General beat quarterly same-store sales and profit expectations on Thursday, as it pulled in more bargain-hungry shoppers to its stores but warned of uncertainty facing its business due to the coronavirus outbreak. To compete with Dollar Tree, as well as low-priced groceries at Walmart and Amazon, Dollar General has added more higher-margin non-consumable products, such as home decorations and party supplies, to its shelves to attract more customers. Same-store sales rose 3.2 percent in the fourth quarter. (Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)