“Members in both countries have found them useful, so we are now rolling them out to even more,” Cameron Johnson, who oversees product innovation at Netflix, said in a blog post.

The lists should make it easier for viewers to pick what to watch. While Netflix’s algorithm is supposed to make it easy for customers to find shows, the dizzying array of choices is too much for some viewers. Customers often spend long stretches of time just deciding which movie or show to try.

Netflix, the world’s largest streaming subscription service, has frustrated the TV and film industry by not revealing its viewership. Unlike traditional TV, Netflix doesn’t make audience data available, and fans are often left wondering why a favorite show was canceled.

Largest counties saw wage growth in Q3

Employment increased in about 80 percent of the largest U.S. counties in the third quarter of 2019 from a year earlier, and wages grew in 350 of 355, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In the third quarter of 2019, average weekly wages for the nation rose to $1,093, a 3.6 percent increase from a year earlier. People working in the information sector in the Seattle area earn almost five times that — King County, Wash., tech workers average $5,367 per week, or about $279,000 a year.

By comparison, financial workers in the New York City area average $3,437 a week, or about $179,000 a year.

Wages in the Boulder, Colo., area showed the largest third-quarter year-over-year wage gain at 18.4 percent. Double-digit jumps also were seen in Sangamon, Ill., and in Williamson, Tex.

The largest decline was in Linn County, Iowa, where a $285 drop in average weekly wages in the manufacturing sector from a year earlier — a 14.75 percent decrease — helped cause a 2.6 percent fall countywide.

Dallas Fed shows expansion in Feb.

A third regional Federal Reserve factory gauge picked up in February, adding to signs that manufacturing had been stabilizing before the coronavirus outbreak intensified beyond China.

The Dallas Fed’s gauge of manufacturing in Texas signaled expansion for the first time in five months, rising to 1.2 from a reading of minus-0.2 in January, according to a report Monday.

The report followed data last week from the Philadelphia Fed, which said that its business outlook gauge surged this month to a three-year high of 36.7 as orders and shipments gained. Also last week, the New York Fed said its measure of manufacturing in the state accelerated in February to 12.9, the highest level since May and also reflecting stronger readings on orders and shipments.

Two more Fed factory gauges are due this week: Richmond’s measure is forecast to post a decline on Tuesday, while Kansas City’s is expected to signal an eighth month of contraction on Thursday.

Also in Business

Fidelity Investments said some customers experienced technical issues on the company’s website Monday morning as markets tumbled. Schwab.com clients also faced delays. A spokesman for Fidelity.com said the “intermittent issues” were resolved. Some Charles Schwab clients may have experienced delays due to “higher-than-usual volumes” as markets opened, but the systems are now fine, a spokesman for that firm said.

The nearly $1 billion Constitution Pipeline project, which had been designed to take natural gas from Pennsylvania’s shale gas fields to metropolitan New York and New England, has been abandoned, a spokeswoman for project partner Duke Energy said Monday. Since it was proposed in 2013 at a projected cost of less than $700 million, delays and legal challenges have driven the costs up by nearly 40 percent. After the project won Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approval in 2014, New York regulators refused to issue critical water quality permits, citing concerns about danger to wetlands and stream crossings.

The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review, an influential Boston-based research group, has signed a deal with private technology company Aetion to help it use patient health data in its reports on whether individual drugs are priced properly. The Food and Drug Administration is running a pilot project using Aetion’s technology to analyze insurance claims to try to replicate clinical trial results, as part of a requirement to comply with health-care legislation. It is seeking to determine under what circumstances such data could replace clinical trials.

9 a.m.: Standard & Poor’s releases S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for December.

10 a.m.: The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for February.