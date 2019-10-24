The Commerce Department said orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, which are seen as a measure of business spending plans on equipment, fell 0.5 percent last month on less demand for transportation equipment, motor vehicles and parts, and computers and electronic products.

Data for August was also revised down to show core capital goods orders falling 0.6 percent instead of declining 0.4 percent as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast core capital goods orders dipping 0.2 percent in September.

AD

AD

Such goods orders increased 1.0 percent on a yearly basis. Shipments of core capital goods dropped 0.7 percent last month. Core capital goods shipments are used to calculate equipment spending in the government’s gross domestic product measurement. Shipments for August were flat after being revised from a previously reported 0.3 percent gain.

The Federal Reserve has cut interest rates twice this year, and investors foresee another reduction in borrowing costs when policymakers meet next week as the economy grapples with the fallout from a more than year-long U.S.-China trade war and slowing growth.

The manufacturing sector, which makes up about 11 percent of the U.S. economy, has been hobbled by the trade dispute, which has hurt business confidence and investment.

AD

— Reuters

LABOR

Miners who blocked tracks to get back pay

Coal miners who blocked train tracks in Kentucky demanding to get paid for the coal they mined will benefit from a federal deal with their bankrupt company.

AD

Blackjewel agreed in court documents filed Monday to pay about $2.72 million in back wages to its employees in Virginia, the Bristol Herald Courier reported. The agreement involves a separate entity, Blackjewel Marketing and Sales Holdings, paying the bankrupt company $5.47 million to issue paychecks to employees who worked in its eastern mines. Blackjewel owned mines in Kentucky, West Virginia, Wyoming and Virginia.

Blackjewel filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection July 1. It agreed to pay its workers after the sale last week of two mines in Wyoming.

AD

The U.S. Department of Labor had taken steps to prevent Blackjewel from moving thousands of tons of coal. The department alleged the coal violated the Fair Labor Standards Act, which prohibits the transportation of goods if the workers who produced them had not been paid.

AD

— Associated Press

Also in Business

Twitter posted worse-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit Thursday, plagued by unusually low demand over the summer and technical issues that hurt its advertising, sending its shares down about 19 percent. Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal said the company's ad platform encountered glitches that hindered its ability to target ads and share data.

AD

A Massachusetts judge on Thursday gave the state's attorney general the green light to sue Exxon Mobil Corp "ASAP" over allegations it concealed from investors and consumers its knowledge of the role fossil fuels play in climate change. The ruling was a setback for Exxon, which had sought to delay the filing of the long-expected lawsuit by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey until after the close of a trial over similar claims by New York's attorney general.

AD

CVS Health said Thursday it is pulling out 22-ounce bottles of Johnson & Johnson's baby powder from its stores as a precautionary measure. J&J, which is facing thousands of lawsuits over a variety of products, said last week it was recalling about 33,000 bottles of baby powder in the United States after U.S. health regulators found trace amounts of asbestos in samples.

Subaru is recalling more than 400,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix problems with engine computers and debris that can fall into motors. The first recall covers 466,000 Imprezas from 2017 through 2019, and 2018 and 2019 Crosstreks. The second covers 205,000 Imprezas from 2017 through 2019 and 2018 Crosstreks. Both recalls start Dec. 13.

— From news services

AD