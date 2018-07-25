AIRCRAFT INDUSTRY

Boeing reports strong 2nd-quarter profits

Boeing reported Wednesday that second-quarter profit rose 26 percent to $2.2 billion.

The aircraft maker raised its forecast for full-year revenue but left its profit outlook unchanged.

Boeing said it delivered 194 airline jets in the quarter, 11 more than a year earlier, and booked 239 new orders.

Boeing’s defense business was less profitable than a year ago partly because of $426 million in unexpected higher costs related to the building of the KC-46 refueling tanker for the U.S. Air Force. It expects to deliver the first of the tankers in October.

Revenue rose 5 percent, to $24.26 billion. It raised its forecast of full-year revenue by $1 billion to a range between $97 billion and $99 billion. It did not increase its expectation for earnings, and it lowered its forecast of profit margin in the defense business.

TOY INDUSTRY

Mattel slashes jobs after sales plunge

Mattel took another hit from the liquidation of Toys R Us as revenue fell for a fourth straight quarter, and it announced plans to cut 22 percent of its corporate workforce.

The toymaker’s second-quarter sales plunged 14 percent to $841 million, the company said Wednesday, trailing analysts’ projections.

The difficult second quarter for Mattel came as major customer Toys R Us was expected to finish closing all its U.S. stores after failing to emerge from bankruptcy. That has left toy companies looking for ways to fill the $6.5 billion in U.S. sales the chain generated last year.

The job cuts, which began this week and will total more than 2,200, are part of a $650 million cost-cutting plan announced last year. The cuts are aimed at back-office and support positions, chief executive Ynon Kreiz said.

HOUSING

New-home sales dropped in June

Sales of new U.S. homes tumbled 5.3 percent in June, and the median sales price also slipped, a potentially ominous sign for the U.S. housing market.

The Commerce Department said Wednesday that newly built homes sold at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 631,000 last month, less than May’s revised figure of 666,000. The decline follows solid growth in previous months.

New-home sales have risen 6.9 percent so far this year, but builders are starting to wrestle with rising lumber costs. Mortgage rates are on the rise, and wage growth has been meager.

Home prices have been climbing, yet the median sales price for a new home slipped last month. The median sales price slid 4.2 percent from a year ago to $302,100, as the proportion of homes selling for $200,000 to $299,000 shot up last month.

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday denied a request by Acorda Therapeutics for a temporary court order blocking generic drug companies from launching lower-cost versions of its multiple sclerosis drug Ampyra. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said it would not block Teva Pharmaceutical and other companies from selling generic versions of Ampyra while it reviews the decision of a lower court that ruled invalid Acorda patents covering the drug. A federal judge in Delaware ruled in March 2017 that four Acorda patents relating to Ampyra were invalid because they described obvious ideas, opening the door for generic competition.

SpaceX launched a batch of satellites for longtime customer Iridium Communications early Wednesday, marking the company's 14th mission of 2018. The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base on California's central coast at 4:39 a.m. local time. The rocket successfully deployed 10 Iridium NEXT satellites to low Earth orbit about an hour after launch, Iridium said. SpaceX said it landed Falcon 9's first stage on the "Just Read the Instructions" drone ship in the Pacific Ocean.

