The two months of sales gains followed two months of sharp declines in March and April.

A report Wednesday showed sales of previously owned homes surged 20.7 percent in June to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.72 million.

The median price of a new home sold in June increased to $329,200, up 5.6 percent from a year ago.

Associated Press

ENERGY

Oil, gas rigs again at record-low number

U.S. energy companies cut the number of oil and natural gas rigs operating to a record low for a 12th week in a row, although they added one oil rig in the first weekly increase since March as a recovery in crude prices tempts some producers back to the well pad. The U.S. oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, fell by two to an all-time low of 251 for this week in July 24, according to data Friday from energy services company Baker Hughes.

That was 695 rigs, or 73 percent, below this time last year.

U.S. oil rigs rose to 181, while gas rigs fell three to 68, their lowest on record, according to Baker Hughes data going back to 1987.

Even though U.S. oil prices are still down about 33 percent since the start of the year, crude futures have jumped 118 percent over the past three months, to around $41 a barrel on Friday, on hopes that global economies will snap back as governments lift coronavirus restrictions.

Reuters

RESTAURANT INDUSTRY

Companies mightkeep shorter menus

Restaurants slashed their menus early in the coronavirus pandemic to preserve cash. Some companies are now considering making the changes permanent.

Bloomin’ Brands chief executive David Deno said Friday that “menu simplification” helped the operator of Outback Steakhouse and Carrabba’s Italian Grill to preserve profitability during the second quarter. Fewer choices means less food waste and reduced labor due to quick prep times.

“That is absolutely something we want to preserve moving forward,” Deno said during a company earnings call.

Companies such as McDonald’s, which eliminated all-day breakfast, and Romano’s Macaroni Grill have also moved to reduce menu offerings in recent months.

Bloomberg

Also in Business

Boeing 737 planes in storage because of the coronavirus pandemic are at risk of losing power in both engines when they fly again and must be inspected, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The emergency order applies to about 2,000 older “Next Generation” and “Classic” versions of Boeing’s workhorse single-aisle jet in the United States, not the grounded 737 Max. Alaska Air said an engine shutdown during a recent flight was probably one of four instances in which the FAA said a corroded valve caused a failure. Regulators mandated the inspections after airlines began bringing back some of the thousands of jetliners parked earlier this year as the pandemic all but erased travel demand.

Bridgewater Associates, the world’s biggest hedge fund firm, is planning job cuts because it will not need the same number of support staffers as more employees work from home and new technologies are changing how people serve clients. Departing employees will get “generous severance and extended health coverage,” Bridgewater said in an emailed statement Friday.

Neiman Marcus said it will permanently close its store in New York City’s Hudson Yards, along with three other U.S. locations. The luxury retailer’s planned exit from Hudson Yards comes just over a year after the mall at the mega-project opened to much fanfare in March 2019. Dallas-based Neiman Marcus filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May as it worked to navigate the impact of the pandemic and its crushing load of debt.