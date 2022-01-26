New-home sales jumped in December

While potential buyers are still seeking more space as well as investment properties, prices remain high, and builders continue to face materials bottlenecks and labor constraints.
The new-home sales report, produced by the Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development, showed the median sales price of a new home climbed 3.4 percent from a year earlier to $377,700.
For the full year, sales decreased to 762,000 from 822,000 in 2020, the report said.
At the end of December, there were 403,000 new homes for sale, up slightly from November. At this sales pace, it would take six months to exhaust the supply of new homes, compared with 3.8 months a year ago.
— Bloomberg News
EMPLOYMENT
GM to fill 8,000 new technical jobs
There are more than 8,000 new technical job openings at General Motors, and the automaker plans to fill them during a hiring spree this year.
The Detroit automaker is looking for software, computer, mechanical and electrical engineers, as well as battery engineers, cybersecurity experts and others.
GM said in a statement Wednesday that it is expanding teams that develop vehicle software, engineer hydrogen fuel cells for nonautomotive uses and develop new battery designs.
New hires don’t necessarily have to work at the company’s technical center in the Detroit suburb of Warren, Mich. GM has a “work appropriately” policy that gives employees flexibility to work where they want, when the work permits.
— Associated Press
LAWSUITS
Man sues Uber over severe crash injuries
A Massachusetts man who was left a quadriplegic when his Uber vehicle crashed last year is seeking $63 million in damages in a negligence lawsuit he has filed against the ride-hailing platform.
William Good, 31, alleges in the lawsuit that Uber “failed to appropriately screen, hire and supervise their driver, resulting in severe and life-changing injuries to Mr. Good, who is now a quadriplegic.”
Good had hailed a ride to get from work in Boston to his home in Somerville on April 30, according to the suit.
The suit filed Tuesday in Suffolk Superior Court seeks a jury trial and $63 million for severe physical, mental and emotional injuries, extraordinary pain and suffering, and permanent disability.
An Uber spokesperson told the Boston Globe the company could not comment on pending litigation.
— Associated Press
Also in Business
U.S. health insurer Anthem on Wednesday issued a conservative annual profit forecast and warned the highly contagious omicron variant was likely to drive up treatment, vaccination and testing costs in the first quarter. “We anticipate another year in which the overall cost of care will track above normalized levels driven by covid-related treatment, vaccination and testing costs,” chief financial officer John Gallina said. Anthem said it expects the annual benefit expense ratio — the percentage of premiums paid for medical services — to be between 87.5 percent and 88.5 percent. The midpoint is above analysts’ estimate of 87.5 percent.
Mattel won the rights to produce dolls based on Disney royalty like Elsa and Jasmine, snatching back a highly lucrative license from archrival Hasbro. The reunion sent Mattel’s shares surging 11 percent on Wednesday and is part of chief executive Ynon Kreiz’s plan to turn the company around by getting more entrenched in big entertainment properties. Mattel did not disclose the financial terms of the deal, which came seven years after it lost the rights and will also allow it to make dolls based on the “Frozen” movies.
— From news services