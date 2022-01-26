New-home sales jumped in December



U.S. health insurer Anthem on Wednesday issued a conservative annual profit forecast and warned the highly contagious omicron variant was likely to drive up treatment, vaccination and testing costs in the first quarter. “We anticipate another year in which the overall cost of care will track above normalized levels driven by covid-related treatment, vaccination and testing costs,” chief financial officer John Gallina said. Anthem said it expects the annual benefit expense ratio — the percentage of premiums paid for medical services — to be between 87.5 percent and 88.5 percent. The midpoint is above analysts’ estimate of 87.5 percent.



Mattel won the rights to produce dolls based on Disney royalty like Elsa and Jasmine, snatching back a highly lucrative license from archrival Hasbro. The reunion sent Mattel’s shares surging 11 percent on Wednesday and is part of chief executive Ynon Kreiz’s plan to turn the company around by getting more entrenched in big entertainment properties. Mattel did not disclose the financial terms of the deal, which came seven years after it lost the rights and will also allow it to make dolls based on the “Frozen” movies.