“There is a serious risk that services and consumption could soon be affected,” she said.

The cumulative effect of trade conflicts could result in a $700 billion reduction in global gross domestic product output by 2020, or around 0.8 percent, she said, previewing new research to be unveiled during IMF and World Bank annual meetings next week.

AD

AD

The research takes into account President Trump’s announced and planned tariff increases on remaining Chinese imports, or around $300 billion worth of goods. Much of the GDP losses will come from a decline of business confidence, productivity losses from broken supply chains and negative market reactions, she said.

The situation is a stark contrast from two years ago, before the U.S.-China trade war got started, when countries representing nearly 75 percent of the world’s output were seeing accelerating growth, she said.

— Reuters

ENERGY

Home heating may cost less this winter

U.S. consumers will probably spend less to heat their homes this winter than last year, partly because of forecasts for temperatures that are slightly warmer than normal, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Tuesday.

AD

AD

The EIA said in its Winter Fuels Outlook that it expected households that primarily used electricity or natural gas as their heating source to spend slightly less from October to March this year than last year, while households using heating oil would spend 4 percent less and households using propane would spend 16 percent less.

In the South, however, EIA projected households using natural gas for heating will see a 4 percent increase in winter heating costs because of higher regional prices for the fuel.

During the 2018-2019 winter, the average U.S. household spent an estimated $581 using natural gas, $1,520 using heating oil and $1,174 using electricity.

AD

Natural gas is the most common space-heating fuel in 29 states and the District of Columbia. Electricity tends to be more common in southern states and heating oil is most prevalent in much of New England, EIA said. Propane is more common in the Midwest.

AD

— Reuters

Also in Business

GlaxoSmithKline is recalling prescription-only versions of its popular heartburn medicine Zantac as a "precautionary measure" because of a probable cancer-causing impurity in the drugs, Britain's medicines watchdog said on Tuesday. The move follows an investigation by U.S. and European regulators into the presence of a potentially cancer-causing impurity in Zantac and generic versions known chemically as ranitidine. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said this past week that levels of the impurity were "unacceptable."

AD

Novartis's anti-blindness medicine Beovu has become the latest eye drug to win FDA approval, giving the Swiss drugmaker a boost in the increasingly competitive market for eye problems among an aging population. Beovu injections, given straight into the eye, treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) that affects 20 million people worldwide; the drugmaker said.

AD

The parent company of Toys R Us is turning to a key rival to restart its e-commerce business ahead of the holiday shopping season. Tru Kids Brands is teaming up with discounter Target Corp. to relaunch Toysrus.com. The site, which launched Tuesday, features product reviews and videos and directs browsers to a buy button at Target.com to complete the purchase.

Coming today

10 a.m.: Commerce Department releases wholesale trade inventories for August.

10 a.m.: Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for August.

— From news services

AD