Even if business confidence were to improve in early 2020, a turnaround in capital expenditure is unlikely. Boeing announced last week it would suspend production of its best-selling 737 Max jetliner in January as fallout from two fatal crashes of the now-grounded aircraft drags into 2020.

AD

The Commerce Department on Monday said orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, edged up 0.1 percent last month as a surge in demand for electrical equipment, appliances and components was partially offset by a drop in machinery orders.

AD

These “core” capital goods orders rose by an unrevised 1.1 percent in October. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast core capital goods orders gaining 0.2 percent in November.

— Reuters

PHARMACEUTICALS

FDA approves schizophrenia drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved Intra-Cellular Therapies’ investigational drug to treat schizophrenia, the company said on Monday, sending its shares soaring.

AD

The treatment, Caplyta, is the drug developer’s lead candidate that has been shown to regulate three neurotransmitter systems — serotonin, dopamine and glutamate — linked to severe mental illnesses.

The approval comes with a boxed warning, FDA’s harshest, saying the drug is not for the treatment of patients with dementia-related psychosis.

Schizophrenia is a chronic mental disorder that causes distortion in thoughts, hallucinations and feelings of fright and paranoia.

AD

The company plans to launch the drug on its own worldwide.

Existing antipsychotic drugs in the market include Rexulti from Danish drugmaker H. Lundbeck and Japan’s Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Allergan’s Vraylar and Johnson & Johnson’s Invega.

AD

— Reuters

Also in Business

Lions Gate Entertainment has reached a long-term agreement to keep its Starz pay-TV service airing on Comcast's cable systems. Comcast had threatened to stop carrying Lions Gate's Starz and Encore networks on its main bundle of channels. The deal provides for an "orderly transition to an a la carte business" for Starz, according to a statement Monday, but also creates new programming opportunities for both companies.

GlaxoSmithKline and partners failed to win U.S. approval for a once-a-month injection that aims to free patients with HIV from daily doses of medication. The Food and Drug Administration turned down the product for reasons related to "chemistry manufacturing and controls," Glaxo said in a statement. It's a setback for Glaxo, which has been counting on the monthly therapy to help take on rival Gilead Sciences in the market for HIV medicines.

AD

AD

A New York state judge on Monday ruled in favor of Uber Technologies and Lyft in a lawsuit against New York City, striking down a new rule limiting how much time drivers for ride-hailing services can spend cruising streets in busy areas of Manhattan without passengers. Judge Lyle Frank called the city's cruising cap "arbitrary and capricious."

BMW is being scrutinized by the Securities and Exchange Commission over its sales reporting practices, months after the regulator extracted a penalty from Fiat Chrysler over similar issues. The German automaker has been contacted by the SEC and will cooperate fully with its investigation, a company spokesman said. The agency doesn't comment on the existence of any probes, SEC spokesman Kevin Callahan said.

— From news services

AD