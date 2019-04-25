ECONOMY

Computer, electronics demand increases

New orders for U.S.-made capital goods increased by the most in eight months in March, but a drop in shipments suggests business spending on equipment slowed in the first quarter.

Other data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits recorded its biggest increase in 19 months last week. The trend in jobless claims, however, remains consistent with a strong labor market.

The Commerce Department said orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, surged 1.3 percent, powered by a jump in demand for computers and electronic products.

That was the largest increase in these so-called core capital goods since last July and followed a 0.1 percent gain in February. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast core capital goods orders nudging up 0.1 percent in March. Core capital goods orders increased 2.8 percent on a year-on-year basis.

Shipments of core capital goods slipped 0.2 percent in March after gaining 0.2 percent in the prior month. Core capital goods shipments are used to calculate equipment spending in the government’s gross domestic product measurement.

Business spending on equipment is expected to have slowed in the first quarter because of the delayed effect of sharp drops in oil prices toward the end of last year and fading depreciation provisions in the 2018 tax bill.

— Reuters

PHARMACEUTICALS

Astellas, Amgen settle claims of kickbacks

Two drugmakers will pay nearly $125 million to settle claims they used charities that help cover Medicare patients’ out-of-pocket drug costs as a way to pay kickbacks aimed at encouraging the use of their medications, the Justice Department said Thursday.

The department said Astellas Pharma and Amgen were the latest pharmaceutical companies to settle claims stemming from an industry-wide probe of drugmakers’ financial support of patient assistance charities.

Astellas will pay $100 million while Amgen will pay $24.75 million, the department said. Neither company admitted wrongdoing or responded immediately to requests for comment.

The investigation, led by the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston, came amid growing attention to soaring U.S. drug prices. Co-pays are partly meant to serve as a check on health-care expenses by exposing patients to some of a drug’s cost.

Drug companies are prohibited from subsidizing co-payments for patients enrolled in the government’s Medicare health-care program for those 65 and older. Companies may donate to nonprofit organizations providing co-pay assistance as long as they are independent.

But the government alleged that the drugmakers used such charities as conduits to improperly pay the co-pay obligations of Medicare patients using their drugs, in violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute.

— Reuters

Also in Business

Verizon started taking preorders for Samsung's first 5G smartphone in the United States on Thursday, and said it would launch the high-speed wireless service in 20 more cities after Chicago and Minneapolis. Verizon said customers preordering the device can get up to $650 off on the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G if they switch to its network and trade in their older phones.

CVS Health is venturing into dental care, with plans to offer a relatively new teeth-straightening service. The drugstore chain says it will add SmileDirectClub locations to hundreds of stores, enabling customers to start a teeth-straightening process that doesn't involve an in-person visit with a dentist or orthodontist.

Poland and Germany have suspended imports of Russian oil via a major pipeline, citing poor quality and triggering a rare crisis over supply from the world's second-largest crude exporter. Halting imports from the Druzhba pipeline could trigger legal claims by Western buyers against Russian suppliers.

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Commerce Department releases first-quarter gross domestic product.

Earnings: American Airlines, Exxon Mobil.

— From news services