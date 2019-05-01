Senate Republicans would send $300 million more to Puerto Rico in a new offer aimed at breaking a logjam over a multibillion-dollar disaster relief bill, congressional aides said Wednesday.

But President Trump, who has resisted sending more money to the island, has yet to endorse the offer. And Democrats responded cautiously, saying they would have to review the text of the proposal before deciding whether it’s acceptable.

The proposal from Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard C. Shelby (R-Ala.) makes several concessions to Democrats’ demands, after months of wrangling over a disaster bill that would send assistance all over the United States and to Puerto Rico as the island continues its recovery from Hurricane Maria.

Most notably, the offer increases spending for Puerto Rico, the issue that has held up the legislation as Trump has opposed Democratic attempts to make it more generous for the U.S. territory. On top of $600 million that was already included for Puerto Rico’s food stamp program, which has needed to reduce benefits, $300 million would go to the island in the form of Community Development Block Grant assistance.

Additionally, the offer includes language to speed access to a $16 billion pot of CDBG money already appropriated by Congress, of which $8.3 billion would go to Puerto Rico. The remainder would go to Texas and other states.

The offer includes language to ensure that the money is spent properly and prevent waste, fraud and abuse. Trump has complained of mismanagement by Puerto Rico of aid funds, and such controls are a priority for the White House.

Also, the overall price tag of the bill would increase from $13.5 billion to just more than $17 billion to incorporate a number of changes, including more help for states in the Midwest hit by flooding.

In describing the offer to reporters Tuesday, Shelby indicated that it did not include any new money for Puerto Rico. Details described by aides Wednesday, however, make clear that it does. The aides spoke on the condition of anonymity ahead of a public agreement on the legislation.

Shelby revealed the offer after meeting with his Democratic counterpart on the Appropriations Committee, Sen. Patrick J. Leahy (Vt.).

A Leahy spokesman, Jay Tilton, said Wednesday that Democrats are still reviewing the proposal and criticized the administration for failing to give Puerto Rico access to Community Development Block Grant funding more quickly.

“If the Republican proposal provides new funding to Puerto Rico, we need to make sure the island will actually receive it,” Tilton said in a statement. “Given this unfortunate history and the Trump Administration’s treatment of Puerto Rico, Committee Democrats are carefully reviewing this proposal.”

Even though Democrats and the White House have yet to endorse the proposal, it appears to represent the most significant movement in some time on the disaster bill. As the legislation has remained mired in political stalemate, Republican senators from states including Iowa, Georgia, North Carolina and Florida have grown increasingly strident in urging that some resolution be found.

All over the country, in those states and others, communities, farms and military installations continue to recover from hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires and other natural disasters in recent months and years.