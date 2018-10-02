AUTO INDUSTRY

New-vehicle sales drop after hurricane

Major automakers on Tuesday posted a hefty drop in U.S. new-vehicle sales for September, caused in part by a decline in sales in areas hit by Hurricane Florence and a tough comparison to the previous September, when consumers rushed to replace vehicles damaged by Hurricane Harvey.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) bucked the trend for the month, reporting a 15 percent jump in U.S. sales led by increases in sales of its lucrative Jeeps — especially its Cherokee and Compass models — and Ram pickup trucks.

The solid performance put FCA’s total sales ahead of longtime No. 2 U.S. automaker Ford Motor Co. for September.

Florence flooded large parts of North Carolina and South Carolina last month, leaving residents swamped in the aftermath and not shopping for new cars.

Ford on Tuesday reported an 11.2 percent drop in sales, with declines in every major category. Sales of sedans were down nearly 26 percent.

But Ford also reported a nearly 9 percent decline for sales of its best-selling and highly profitable F-Series pickup trucks and a 2.7 percent drop in sales of SUVs.

General Motors said its third-quarter sales were down 11.1 percent versus the same period in 2017. Earlier this year, the No. 1 U.S. automaker stopped reporting monthly sales, arguing that a 30-day snapshot did not accurately portray market trends.

— Reuters

ENERGY

Canadian gas-export project moves forward

A massive project to export liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Canada has received final approval from its partners, LNG Canada said Tuesday, making it the first major new project for the fuel to win approval in recent years.

The first gas from the $31 billion initiative, led by Royal Dutch Shell, is expected before 2025, aiming to feed an expected surge in demand for the super-chilled fuel from Asian buyers, mainly China.

LNG Canada is the largest private-sector investment project in Canadian history, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a news conference in Vancouver.

The announcement provides a much-needed boost for Trudeau’s ruling Liberals, who have struggled with an exodus of firms from Alberta’s oil sands and setbacks in building a crude pipeline expansion to Canada’s Pacific Coast.

The project will move LNG to Asia faster than from the U.S. Gulf Coast. With global LNG demand expected to double by 2035, much of the growth will come from Asia, where gas is displacing coal, chief executive of Royal Dutch Shell Ben van Beurden said in a separate statement.

— Reuters

Also in Business

The nation's biggest grocery and drugstore chains are testing a plan to work together, trying to keep pace with Americans who increasingly shop with the click of a button or a swipe on an iPad. Walgreens will begin selling Kroger products in 13 stores near Cincinnati, where Kroger is based, and allow customers to use its locations to pick up Kroger groceries ordered online.

Walmart says it's acquiring an online plus-size fashion brand called Eloquii Design, continuing its buying spree of niche brands as it tries to more effectively compete with online leader Amazon. Walmart declined to disclose the purchase price, but it said the move will help it get a foothold in the $21 billion plus-size women's clothing arena. Eloquii also operates five retail stores. Walmart aims to attract younger and more affluent shoppers with its string of acquisitions. Two years ago, it bought Jet.com for more than $3 billion.

Ratings agency Standard & Poor's cut General Electric's credit rating on Tuesday, a day after the conglomerate announced a $23 billion charge related to its power business and ousted its chief executive officer. Meanwhile, Moody's Investor Service and Fitch have placed the company and its finance unit under review for possible downgrades, citing weakness in the power business.

Coming today

Before market opens: PepsiCo reports quarterly financial results.

8:15 a.m.: ADP releases its employment survey for September.

— News services