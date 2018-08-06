TRANSPORTATION

New York set to restrict ride-sharing

New York’s city council is set to approve a one-year limit on new licenses for Uber Technologies and other ride-sharing vehicles as part of a broad package of regulations intended to reduce traffic and stop the downward slide in drivers’ pay.

The measures, scheduled for a vote Wednesday, would make New York the first U.S. city to impose such limits and set a floor on compensation for the industry’s workers.

The plan is backed by Council Speaker Corey Johnson, who opposed Mayor Bill de Blasio’s similar proposal three years ago. The council killed that bill after Uber ran a television advertising campaign featuring drivers and customers. Now, Johnson says, he doesn’t buy Uber’s argument that a one-year “pause” will take away opportunities for jobs and transportation service in neighborhoods outside Manhattan.

The package comes after a spate of driver suicides dramatized the economic plight caused by an oversupply of taxis, e-hail vehicles and limousines. The city has more than 80,000 app-based cars.

— Bloomberg News

FINANCE

Denmark's largest bank faces inquiry

Danish prosecutors opened a criminal investigation of Danske Bank, acting on multiple complaints that the Estonian unit of the country’s biggest bank was used to funnel billions of kroner of dirty money.

The decision follows a similar investigation begun in Estonia last week.

The inquiry come after Bill Browder, co-founder and chief executive of Hermitage Capital, filed a criminal complaint in July alleging that Danske was guilty of “gross negligence and money laundering and related offenses.”

According to Browder, Danske became a hub for financial crime from 2007 to 2015, as more than $8 billion in illicit money from Russia, Moldova and Azerbaijan was funneled through its Estonian operations and into Europe.

The case takes its starting point in $230 million that Browder says can be traced back to transactions linked to the death of his lawyer, Sergei Magnitsky. He said the full amount laundered through the bank may exceed $9 billion.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Alcoa, an American aluminum maker that supplies metal used in everything from Coca-Cola cans to Boeing Co. 747 jetliners, is seeking relief from U.S. tariffs meant to help it. Alcoa filed five requests to the U.S. Commerce Department on Monday asking for waivers from the Trump administration's 10 percent tariff on imports of the lightweight metal. Three of the requests are for aluminum that it said is unavailable from U.S. producers, and two are for metal that can't be made in sufficient quantity domestically.

Zillow, a home-listings website operator, is acquiring Mortgage Lenders of America, a Kansas-based lender, the company said Monday. The terms of the transaction weren't disclosed. The move to extend mortgages mirrors earlier efforts by start-ups Opendoor and Offerpad, which also use information gathered online to make rapid offers on homes.

Rite Aid is chopping its annual earnings forecast three days before its shareholders are set to vote on whether to approve the sale of the company to privately held grocer Albertsons Cos. Rite Aid said it changed its outlook after realizing that reductions in the cost of generic drugs are coming in about $80 million lower than the company expected.

The scion of a family that made a fortune in chewing gum is moving into pot. William Wrigley Jr. II, who helped orchestrate the sale of his family's business to Mars in 2008, led a $65 million investment round for Surterra Wellness, a medical cannabis start-up in Georgia with licenses to operate in Florida and Texas. Wrigley is assuming the role of chairman.

