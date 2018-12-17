MARIJUANA LAW

Cuomo says legalizing weed is top priority

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) said Monday that legalizing marijuana for recreational use would be one of his top legislative priorities next year.

The move, which would add New York to the list of 10 states and the District of Columbia that have legalized the drug, could bring in hundreds of millions of dollars in annual tax revenue, according to a report commissioned by the governor and released last summer.

Neighboring New Jersey is also weighing whether to allow recreational use of marijuana.

In a speech outlining his plans for 2019, Cuomo told the New York City Bar Association that legalizing marijuana would contribute to a fairer justice system.

— Reuters

courts

Ex-bank-president sentenced to 6 years

The former president of the only financial institution criminally charged in connection with the federal bank bailout program has been sentenced to six years in prison for fraud and conspiracy.

Former Wilmington Trust president Robert Harra Jr. was sentenced Monday. He and three other bank officials were convicted in May of concealing the bank’s troubled condition from regulators and shareholders following the 2008 financial crisis.

Prosecutors were seeking a sentence of eight years, while Harra’s attorney asked for probation.

The defendants were convicted of misleading regulators and investors about Wilmington Trust’s massive amount of past-due commercial real estate loans before the bank was hastily sold in 2011.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

Airbnb said Monday that it has not reversed its plan to stop listing properties in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. Earlier in the day, Israel’s tourism minister, Yariv Levin, said Airbnb pledged “not to implement” its decision during a meeting between the two sides. Airbnb’s plan would affect around 200 properties. But Airbnb said that report was inaccurate. The company said it is developing the tools needed to implement its policy while it continues to talk with stakeholders. The company announced last month that it would stop listing properties in the settlements, which are considered illegal by most of the world.

Workers at two Amazon distribution centers in Germany have gone on strike as part of a push for improved work conditions, leading to fears that Christmas orders may not arrive in time. The German news agency DPA reported that workers in Leipzig in eastern Germany and Werne in western Germany went on strike Monday. The ver.di union representing the workers says Amazon employees receive lower wages than others in retail and mail-order jobs in Germany. (Amazon chief executive Jeffrey P. Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Ford's Lincoln luxury line, hoping to recapture its Rat Pack glory days, is bringing back so-called suicide doors on a special edition of its Continental sedan. Lincoln rebooted its flagship three years ago. The classic 1961 model — which also featured doors that swing open like a clam shell — was known as the Kennedy Lincoln as it was favored by the 35th president. But the revived Continental never caught on. Ford said it will build just 80 copies of the 2019 Continental Coach Door Edition. At more than $100,000, it is more than twice the price of the base model.

Sentiment among U.S. home builders fell in December to the lowest level since 2015, signaling that the industry's struggles are intensifying amid elevated prices and higher borrowing costs. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index dropped to 56 from 60 in November amid broad-based declines across sales, expectations and buyer traffic, data released Monday showed. Readings over 50 indicate more builders view conditions as good than poor.

— From news services