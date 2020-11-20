The judge reduced Olson’s punitive-damage award to $105 million from $300 million and the actual damages handed down by jurors to $15 million from $25 million, according to court filings.

AD

J&J will appeal the whole verdict, spokesperson Kim Montagnino said.

J&J faces almost 22,000 claims that its powders caused ovarian cancer and mesothelioma, a rare cancer linked to asbestos exposure, according to a regulatory filing last month. The company denies its products cause the life-threatening illnesses or that its talc was tainted by asbestos.

AD

Earlier this year, J&J pulled its talc-based baby powder from store shelves in the U.S. and Canada in what it called a “commercial decision.” J&J has won some trials over talc claims and gotten others thrown out.

In June, a Missouri appeals court chopped to $2.1 billion a $4.7 billion award to 20 women who also blamed baby powder for their cancers, but declined to throw out the award altogether.

AD

— Bloomberg News

TRAVEL INDUSTRY

Trade group: Airlines need up to $80 billion

Airlines will need $70 billion to $80 billion in aid to survive the coronavirus crisis, or another half of the amount already received from governments, their global industry body warned.

“We are extremely grateful to them for having injected $160 billion into the sector,” Alexandre de Juniac, director general of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), said Friday at the Paris Air Forum, hosted by newspaper La Tribune.

AD

“For the coming months, the industry’s needs are evaluated at $70 [billion to] $80 billion in additional aid,” De Juniac said. “Otherwise, some airlines will not survive.”

AD

While vaccine breakthroughs offer hope, a return to mass travel remains many months away, airlines say. Some will struggle to make it through the northern hemisphere winter, when profits are thin even in normal times.

Meanwhile, a renewed surge in coronavirus infections and travel curbs has further dimmed the financial outlook for a sector that IATA has predicted is set to lose $87 billion this year.

— Reuters

Also in Business

France's government on Friday got supermarket chains and e-commerce platforms like Amazon to agree to postpone "Black Friday" promotions, responding to concerns that shops shuttered by the nation's coronavirus lockdown are hemorrhaging business and could be hurt further if they miss out on the consumer splurge. Under the deal brokered by the economy minister, Bruno Le Maire, "Black Friday" in France will be pushed back by a week to Dec. 4. (Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

AD

AD

Nike said Friday it will raise its quarterly dividend by 12 percent, or 3 cents per share, underscoring the financial strength of the world's largest sportswear maker in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic. Nike in September said it expects sales in the second half of its fiscal year ending May 2021 to be "up significantly," as it bounces back from a slump earlier this year.

NetJets, a private jet firm owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, expects aircraft deliveries to rise by a third next year, as wealthy travelers looking to avoid commercial flights because of the pandemic fuel a recovery in demand. The world's largest private jet operator, which had earlier halved its delivery target for this year to 30, said it now expects to take delivery of 40 new airplanes in 2021.