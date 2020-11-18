AD

The cuts being planned at the MTA could cause major disruptions to the commutes of New Yorkers and potentially exert a drag on the city’s economic recovery even after the pandemic recedes. The service cuts would mean longer wait times even during peak hours.

— Bloomberg News

RETAIL

Target's sales strong at end of 3rd quarter

Target’s third-quarter sales show that pandemic-driven shopping is still surging heading into the holidays.

Comparable sales including e-commerce, a critical gauge of success for retailers, jumped 20.7 percent from a year earlier, the retailer said Wednesday in a statement.

That is almost double the estimate of 11.6 percent growth from Consensus Metrix, although down from 24.3 percent in the second quarter.

Chief executive Brian Cornell said Target is capturing market share as more shoppers use the company’s website and in-store pickup options.

The retailer is seeing growth in categories such as electronics, home decor, apparel, and food and beverages, and executives said they expect shopping to continue right through the end of the holiday season.

Target said customers are buying more, with basket size up 15.6 percent in the quarter.

— Bloomberg News

HOUSING

Home building gained in October

Home construction rose 4.9 percent in October as that sector remains as one of the bright spots of the economy.

The increase pushed home construction to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.53 million homes and apartments after a more modest gain of 1.9 percent in September.

Building permits, a good barometer of future activity, remained at a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 1.55 million units, effectively unchanged from September. The figure remains up 2.8 percent from a year earlier, showing how strong the housing market was over the summer despite the pandemic.

Several reports over the past two months have shown the housing market cooling after a tremendous summer, but that is not surprising. The fall and winter are typically slow times for home buying and home construction, mostly because of the weather.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

California’s largest utility, PG&E, named Patricia K. Poppe its chief executive as it struggles to regain public trust after its equipment sparked deadly wildfires that drove the company into bankruptcy last year. Poppe, a General Motors veteran who runs the Michigan utility CMS Energy, will be PG&E’s fourth leader in the past two years and the company’s second female CEO. She takes over on Jan. 4, according to PG&E.

Alphabet’s Google on Wednesday relaunched its U.S. payments app, introducing paid promotions to the service and opening a waiting list for bank accounts being launched next year with Citigroup and 10 other institutions. The new Google Pay app, like its predecessor, which will be discontinued eventually, enables contactless payments in stores and money transfers. But now users can transact with groups of people, search transactions, view analytics and explore cashback offers from merchants including Burger King and Target.

Southwest Airlines sent another 403 workers warnings that they could be furloughed, as the carrier struggles to shave $500 million from labor costs and avoid the first involuntary layoffs in its 49-year history. The airline expects mechanics and other employees to be laid off in January if it can’t reach agreements with unions, according to a statement Wednesday. Since seniority rights mean Southwest can’t know which individuals ultimately will be let go, it sent 1,503 more workers notice that they could be affected.

— From news services

COMING TODAY

8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.

10 a.m.: Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates.

10 a.m.: National Association of Realtors releases existing-home sales for October.