A spokesperson for Milton said he “strongly denies these false allegations.”
Milton stepped down as executive chairman at the electric-truck maker after claims of deception leveled by short seller Hindenburg Research sent Nikola’s stock spiraling. He has also been accused by his cousin Aubrey Smith of sexual assault in 1999 when she was 15 and he was 17, which he has also denied.
U.S. trade deficit widened in August
The U.S. merchandise-trade deficit widened in August to a fresh record as companies raced to replenish depleted stockpiles with imports in the face of firmer demand.
The overall deficit swelled to $82.9 billion from $80.1 billion in July, according to Commerce Department data released Tuesday. Imports rose by 3.1 percent to a seven-month high of $201.3 billion; exports increased 2.8 percent to $118.3 billion.
As states began lifting pandemic-related restrictions, a prompt rebound in consumer spending against a backdrop of lean stockpiles led companies to import more goods. At the same time, weakness in overseas markets has limited U.S. shipments abroad.
U.S. home prices rose at a faster pace in July as the housing market continued to show strength in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released Tuesday, rose 3.9 percent in July from a year earlier, up from a 3.5 percent annual gain in June. Helped by low mortgage rates, the housing market has largely withstood the economic fallout from the pandemic. Home prices are being pushed higher by a shortage of available properties.
Molson Coors will manufacture, market and distribute Coca Cola’s new hard seltzer version of Topo Chico mineral water in the United States. The product will arrive in the United States nationally in the first half of 2021, according to a statement. The alcoholic version of Topo Chico has gained a cult following.
