Nintendo delayed the highly anticipated video game “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” until early next year, losing a key holiday title that would have supported the launch of a new version of the Switch console.

The game was pushed back to March 2020, the company said in an online video Tuesday. Nintendo also reaffirmed that another big 2019 title — “Luigi’s Mansion 3” — is on schedule, but the company did not give a release date. The video, broadcast at the E3 game expo in Los Angeles on Tuesday, highlighted more support for Switch from third-party publishers and teased a sequel to megahit “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.”

Nintendo confirmed that a remake of an older Zelda title — “Link’s Awakening” — will launch Sept. 20. New third-party games included “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt,” set for a 2019 release. The Switch-exclusive “Astral Chain” will be released Aug. 30.

— Bloomberg News

Firms seek to build pipeline in N. Dakota

Two companies are proposing a $1.6 billion pipeline to move North Dakota crude oil, making it the biggest such project in the state since the Dakota Access pipeline that sparked violent clashes between protesters and law enforcement in 2016 and 2017.

Houston-based Phillips 66 and Casper, Wyo.-based Bridger Pipeline announced the joint venture called Liberty Pipeline on Monday. It is designed to move 350,000 barrels of oil daily from western North Dakota’s oil patch to the nation’s biggest storage terminal in Cushing, Okla. From there, the companies said shippers can access multiple Gulf Coast destinations.

North Dakota’s Public Service Commission must approve the pipeline’s route in the state. Spokeswoman Stacy Eberl said the agency has not seen any plans from the companies, which said in their statement they hope to have the pipeline operational in the first quarter of 2021.

— Associated Press

U.S. wholesale prices rose just 0.1 percent in May month, another sign that inflation remains under control. The Labor Department says the increase last month in its producer price index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach consumers, was half of April's 0.2 percent increase. The entire gain in May came from a 0.3 percent increase in the wholesale price of services. Goods prices fell 0.2 percent. Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, wholesale prices rose 0.2 percent in May from April and 2.3 percent from May 2018.

Facebook on Tuesday unveiled a research app called Study that will collect data on which smartphone apps people download, what features they use inside those apps and how much time they spend on them. Facebook said it will promote Study through advertisements on the social network and elsewhere, and users must be 18 years or older to participate. Facebook said it will compensate those who download Study, but a spokeswoman declined to share more details. For now, the app will only be available in the United States and India. The company shut down a similar research effort earlier this year after it was learned Facebook was collecting data from teens.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has lowered its estimate of this year’s corn crop to the lowest in four years, saying wet weather has delayed planting and reduced acres planted and the expected per-acre yield. The expected production was cut in a monthly report released Tuesday by 1.4 billion bushels to 13.7 billion bushels, the lowest since 2015. The USDA also says disputes with China and other nations have reduced corn exports for the current-year crop by 100 million bushels and soybean exports by 75 million bushels.

Mexico's independent oil regulator on Tuesday approved deepwater exploration plans for five areas operated by Royal Dutch Shell in Mexican waters near the U.S. maritime border. The plans commit the Anglo-Dutch oil major to invest at least $397 million over the next four years, but if the drilling proves successful, it could grow to $1.3 billion, according to the National Hydrocarbons Commission, or CNH. Shell won exploration and production rights to nine deepwater blocks in the Gulf of Mexico at an auction run by the CNH early last year.

8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for May.

2 p.m.: Treasury releases federal budget for May.