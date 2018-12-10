PATENTS

Qualcomm: China to ban some iPhones

U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm said it has won an order in a Chinese court banning some Apple phones in China as part of a long-running dispute over patents.

Qualcomm said Monday that the Fuzhou Intermediate People’s Court in China has granted preliminary injunctions ordering four Chinese subsidiaries of Apple to stop selling and importing iPhones.

It’s not immediately clear what the full scope of the ruling is. While Qualcomm said the ban covers iPhones 6S through X, Apple said all iPhone models remain available for customers in China.

The dispute is over two Qualcomm patents enabling consumers to format photos and manage phone apps using a touch screen. Apple says it will fight Qualcomm’s “desperate move” in the courts.

Apple and Qualcomm also have cases in the United States and Britain.

Report: Wells Fargo has highest student fees

Wells Fargo charges students the most in fees on average to have a bank account, according to a government report.

The report, produced by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and released late Friday, showed that students paid an average of $46.99 in fees to Wells Fargo over 12 months. That’s nearly double the fees charged students by TCF National Bank and U.S. Bank, which ranked second and third.

The CFPB report focused on what are known as college-sponsored accounts, for which a bank often pays money to a college or university to market their accounts to students when they arrive on campus.

The CFPB report found that banks that paid marketing fees to colleges and universities were often the ones charging students the higher fees. Banks that paid colleges to promote their products had an average fee of $36.52, while banks that didn’t engage in paid promotion had an average fee of $11.93.

Wells Fargo was the second-most popular bank for college students in the study, with roughly 304,000 active accounts. BankMobile, a digital-only bank that focuses on students, was the most popular, with roughly 808,000 customers. In contrast, students paid an average $12.12 in fees over 12 months to BankMobile, among the lowest fees in the CFPB’s study.

'Fearless Girl' installed outside stock exchange

The “Fearless Girl” statue that inspired millions with a message of female empowerment was installed Monday at her new home in front of the New York Stock Exchange.

The 4-foot-tall bronze statue’s unveiling at what officials said would be its permanent location happened nearly two years after the financial firm State Street Global Advisors deposited her opposite Wall Street’s “Charging Bull” in what the company said was an effort to spur companies to put more women on their boards.

State Street’s chief executive, Cyrus Taraporevala, who rang the stock exchange’s opening bell Monday, said 301 companies that State Street identified as having no women on their boards have added at least one since “Fearless Girl” made her debut in March 2017.

The hands-on-hips statue was originally intended as a temporary display but quickly gained a fan base among tourists, who lined up to pose for photos with her.

City officials have said the bull will rejoin the girl near the stock exchange, but no date for the move has been given.

Job openings have surged at U.S. manufacturers of durable goods, from machinery to cars, in recent months, suggesting factories have plenty of demand despite recent tariff obstacles. The job openings rate for the durable-goods manufacturing industry reached 4 percent in October, a record in data back to 2000, according to figures issued Monday by the Labor Department. The rate was 3.7 percent in September. The job openings rate is the number of openings on the last business day of the month as a percentage of total employment plus openings.

Verizon says 10,400 U.S. managers have accepted a voluntary buyout offered as the company seeks to trim costs to invest more in its next-generation phone network, known as 5G. That's about 7 percent of its global workforce. Verizon offered the buyouts to 44,000 employees earlier this year. The staffers taking the buyouts are mainly U.S.-based management staffers, excluding its Oath media business and staffers in some customer-facing roles.

Camera maker GoPro says it will move production of U.S.-bound cameras out of China by the summer over tariff-related concerns. GoPro did not say Monday where production was moving or how much the move would cost. The California-based company did say that it owns its own manufacturing equipment, so it will only be changing the physical location where production will take place. Production of international-bound cameras will remain in China.

8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases the producer price index for November.