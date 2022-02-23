

Facebook parent company Meta is building a digital voice assistant to help people interact hands-free with physical devices, such as the company’s Portal video-calling device and, eventually, augmented-reality glasses. Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said that the company is building the assistant in preparation for the metaverse, a more immersive version of the Internet that will let people interact through virtual reality and the use of

AR glasses.

Tenneco agreed to be acquired by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, taking the auto parts supplier out of the public market after years of share declines and business upheaval. Apollo will pay $20 a share, about twice Tenneco’s closing price on Tuesday, the companies said Wednesday in a statement. The Illinois-based supplier of mufflers and other car parts will continue to operate under the Tenneco brand following the deal, the companies said. The deal, which has been unanimously approved by Tenneco’s board, is expected to close in the second half of the year.

Two of the top executives at Activision Blizzard’s King division will depart, resulting in a reshuffle at the Candy Crush developer ahead of a sale to Microsoft. King President Humam Sakhnini and Chief Creative Officer Sebastian Knutsson are both leaving, the company said in a statement Wednesday. Tjodolf Sommestad, the chief development officer, will succeed Sakhnini as president. The Candy Crush mobile games are a significant part of Activision’s business. The King division generated revenue of $2.58 billion in 2021, and Microsoft cited the mobile business as a justification for spending $69 billion to acquire Activision.