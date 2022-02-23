In a unanimous order Wednesday, a bipartisan trio of labor board members wrote that Starbucks had failed to meet the “heavy burden” required to overcome the agency’s usual presumption that the employees of a single worksite constitute a sufficiently large group to be a potential bargaining unit.
The Mesa location was the only one outside of New York where the Workers United union filed a petition in the weeks leading up the group’s landmark win in Buffalo last year. But the union is now petitioning to represent more than 100 Starbucks locations.
— Bloomberg News
Kimberly-Clark unit
files for bankruptcy
A Mexican affiliate of Kimberly-Clark that sold hand sanitizer made with a toxic, industrial form of alcohol filed for bankruptcy, blaming the mistake on a scramble to find ingredients early in the supply chain meltdown.
4E Brands Northamerica, a subsidiary of Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de C.V., blamed its Chapter 11 case on a bad batch it made from methanol alcohol near the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Amid a shortage of hand sanitizers, 4E Brands sought new suppliers of ethyl alcohol, a federally approved ingredient, according to court papers filed this week in federal court in Laredo, Tex.
The company “sourced some of its raw ingredients from opportunistic suppliers who, whether intentionally or mistakenly, provided methanol instead of ethyl alcohol,” David M. Dunn, the chief restructuring officer, said in court papers.
— Bloomberg News
Facebook parent company Meta is building a digital voice assistant to help people interact hands-free with physical devices, such as the company’s Portal video-calling device and, eventually, augmented-reality glasses. Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said that the company is building the assistant in preparation for the metaverse, a more immersive version of the Internet that will let people interact through virtual reality and the use of
AR glasses.
Tenneco agreed to be acquired by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, taking the auto parts supplier out of the public market after years of share declines and business upheaval. Apollo will pay $20 a share, about twice Tenneco’s closing price on Tuesday, the companies said Wednesday in a statement. The Illinois-based supplier of mufflers and other car parts will continue to operate under the Tenneco brand following the deal, the companies said. The deal, which has been unanimously approved by Tenneco’s board, is expected to close in the second half of the year.
Two of the top executives at Activision Blizzard’s King division will depart, resulting in a reshuffle at the Candy Crush developer ahead of a sale to Microsoft. King President Humam Sakhnini and Chief Creative Officer Sebastian Knutsson are both leaving, the company said in a statement Wednesday. Tjodolf Sommestad, the chief development officer, will succeed Sakhnini as president. The Candy Crush mobile games are a significant part of Activision’s business. The King division generated revenue of $2.58 billion in 2021, and Microsoft cited the mobile business as a justification for spending $69 billion to acquire Activision.
— From news services