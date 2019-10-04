If you think your employer is doing a good job keeping staff morale high, then you might consider nominating it for a Washington Post Top Workplaces award. Previous winners say the award has given them an edge with prospects.

“In Washington, there’s intense competition for the best talent, whether they’re lawyers or staff,” Robert Novick, co-managing partner of WilmerHale, said in an email. The Washington law firm ranked No. 1 among large employers in last June’s competition.

“To be consistently ranked high among the Washington Post’s Top Workplaces, based on the endorsement of those who know us best — our workforce — is one more recognition that helps distinguish us from other employers in the race for talent,” he added.

We are looking for the top 150 small, midsize and large companies in our area for our seventh annual awards.

Top Workplaces 2019

You may nominate your employer or another employer you deem worthy by going to washingtonpost.com/nominate or calling 202-417-3866. Any Washington-area private, public, nonprofit or government organization with 50 or more workers is eligible for nomination.

The deadline is Nov. 22.

Philadelphia-based Energage, our survey partner, will reach out to nominees and seek permission to survey employees. They will be asked to rate their employer on a seven-point scale — from strongly disagree to strongly agree — on 24 statements, including “I feel genuinely appreciated [by my employer]” and “My manager helps me learn and grow.”

The 150 employers will be invited to attend a gala at The Post on June 18, where the top three winners in the small, midsize and large categories will be announced. The winners also will be profiled in a special Washington Post Magazine published June 19.

