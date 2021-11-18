“Since we started participating in 2013, we have used the survey feedback to systematically and continuously improve every aspect of how we support our [employees],” Paul Burke, co-founder and CEO of Definitive Logic, an Arlington-based management and technology firm, wrote in an email. Definitive Logic ranked No. 1 among midsize employers in 2021.
“Top Workplaces has also been an incredible boon for us in both recruiting and business development,” Burke added. “Our ability to recruit, develop and retain top talent determines how successful we will be, and achieving No. 1 on Top Workplaces validates to candidates our investment in our people and culture.”
The program is open to any private, public, government or nonprofit employer in the region with 50 or more workers. To nominate your employer, visit washingtonpost.com/nominate or call 202-417-3866.
Once the name is submitted, Energage, The Post’s Philadelphia-based survey partner, will contact the organization to get clearance to survey employees. Energage will ask employees to rate their firms on a seven-point scale — from strongly disagree to strongly agree — on 24 issues related to how they feel about their management and how they are treated by their bosses.
Energage will rank the top 200 companies and select the top three winners in four categories — largest, large, midsize and small.
The Post will announce the winners at an event and in a special magazine in June.