If you think your job site might appeal to an applicant as an outstanding place to work, now is the time to nominate it to see how it stacks up against other Washington-area employers. Nominations for The Washington Post’s eighth annual Top Workplaces program open on Sunday.

CollabraLink Technologies, a McLean-based IT consulting firm, was among the 200 firms named in June as Top Workplaces winners in 2020, its first time in the program. Because the pandemic caused a delay in the program this year, the company won’t learn its ranking until a virtual event Tuesday. Still, officials say they’re already leveraging the listing in their recruitment efforts.

When people apply for jobs there, “they see that credential at the top of the screen,” said Tim Kelly, the company’s vice president for operational excellence. “During the interview process, it’s common to have potential team members ask how did we make that list and what makes us truly unique from others out there.”

The program is open to any public, private, nonprofit or government employer in the Washington region with 50 or more employees. Nominations may be submitted by visiting www.washingtonpost.com/nominate or calling (202) 417-3866 by Dec. 4.

Our survey partner, Philadelphia-based Energage, will contact nominees and seek permission to query employees. They will be asked to rate their firms on a seven-point scale — from strongly disagree to strongly agree — on 24 statements, including “My manager helps me learn and grow” and “I feel genuinely appreciated” by my employer.

“We used the data to look at how employees truly feel about the company,” Kelly said. “We identified specific areas where we need to improve our communication plan.”