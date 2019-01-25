Stocks came roaring back the day after Christmas, following the Dec. 24 Santa Swoon, and have since risen even more. (Richard Drew/AP)

Columnist

Back near the end of last year, as stocks suffered through a horrible December, we heard a lot about the Dow and S&P 500 nearing bear-market status. We don’t hear much bear-territory talk these days because both the Dow and S&P are up sharply from their Dec. 24 closing lows, when they came ohsoclose to reaching bear-market status.

But you know what? Despite the market’s sharp rise since Christmas Eve, we may be in a bear market right now.

How is this possible? Read on, and we’ll take a fun-with-numbers tour, with S&P Dow Jones Indices analyst Howard Silverblatt — whom I consider the guru of this stuff — as our guide.

Here we go.

On Dec. 24, the Standard & Poor’s 500-stock index closed 19.8 percent below the high it had reached Sept. 20, and the Dow Jones industrial average closed 18.8 percent below the high it had reached Oct. 3.

All it would have taken on Dec. 24 for these indicators to have ended 20 percent below their highs was a $44 billion drop in the S&P’s $19,727 billion of value and for shares of the 30 Dow stocks to have closed an average of $1.62 lower.

Of course, as anyone who watches the markets knows, stocks came roaring back the day after Christmas and have since risen even more.

Recently, as I looked over some of these numbers — what can I tell you? It’s the kind of thing I do — I began to wonder whether we would have witnessed a one-day bear market if the Dow and the S&P had each fallen a bit more in the Dec. 24 Santa Swoon and then performed the way they’ve performed.

So I snarkily asked Silverblatt, who’s playful as well as knowledgeable, whether, if stocks had fallen a bit more, we would have witnessed the shortest bear market in history.

The answer, it turns out, is no. And the reason Silverblatt gave surprised me.

Let me explain.

Silverblatt says that after an indicator or a stock or whatever you happen to be measuring falls at least 20 percent from its high, the bear market is deemed to have begun the day that whatever you’re measuring peaked.

In other words, had the Dow and S&P reached bear status when the markets closed on Christmas Eve, the S&P bear market would be deemed to have begun Sept. 20, and the Dow’s bear market would have begun Oct. 3.

(An aside: Silverblatt agrees with me that the 20-percent-drop definition of a bear market has no historical or financial rationale. But when I asked him why he hadn’t called a bear market on Christmas Eve when the S&P closed 19.8 percent below its high, he told me that rules are rules. “What would you say to a meter maid who was writing you out a ticket with one minute left on the meter?” he asked.)

The idea of a look back to see when something began or ended isn’t unique to stock market indicators. It’s also the way economic recessions and expansions are dated.

Conventional wisdom notwithstanding, a recession isn’t defined as two consecutive calendar quarters of a decline in the gross domestic product. A recession is deemed to have started — after the fact — when the Business Cycle Dating Committee (one of economics’ funniest names) of the National Bureau of Economic Research declares that it started, and an expansion is deemed to have started after the committee says the recession ended.

Back to stocks.

The current bull market began March 9, 2009, when the Dow, S&P and other major market indicators bottomed out. Many people — including, previously, me — figured that if we reached March 9 of this year without a bear market having been declared, we’d have a 10-year-old bull market.

But that’s not necessarily the case.

Let’s say that sometime after March 9, the Dow or the S&P (or both) fall 20 percent below their 2018 high without having previously hit a new high. If that happens, the bull market will be deemed to have ended last fall, when both indicators peaked.

So if you’re planning a March celebration to mark the bull market’s 10th birthday by buying a commemorative T-shirt or hat, be warned. You might end up owning the stock market equivalent of the famous Chicago Tribune “Dewey Defeats Truman” headline.

Or of my way-less-famous 1990 New York Newsday front page column that predicted that “The Party’s Over For Trump.”

In which case, you should do what I’ve done: Hang your mistake on a wall somewhere and use it to remind yourself that sometimes, you’re not quite as smart as you thought you were.

And that’s the bottom line.