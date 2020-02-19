Texas-based Energy Transfer proposed doubling the capacity of the pipeline last year to meet growing demand for oil shipments from North Dakota, without the need for additional pipelines or rail shipments. Commissioner Brian Kroshus said Wednesday he believes the project would help take oil trucks off the road, reducing traffic fatalities.

The company plans to build a $40 million pump station near Linton. The station is necessary to increase the volume of oil the pipeline can move.

The company also plans additional pumping stations in South Dakota, Iowa and Illinois.

— Associated Press

U.S. ECONOMY

Wholesale prices up by 2.1 percent over 2019

U.S. producer prices climbed last month at the fastest pace since October 2018 as higher prices for services more than offset a drop in energy costs.

The Labor Department said Wednesday its producer price index, which measures inflationary pressures before they reach the consumer, jumped 0.5 percent in January after rising 0.2 percent in December. The monthly increase was bigger than economists expected.

Wholesale prices are up 2.1 percent over the past year.

Excluding volatile food and energy prices, core producer inflation rose 0.5 percent in January from December and 1.7 percent from January 2019.

The Labor Department said much of the 0.7 percent January increase in the cost of services came from higher markups for clothes, jewelry, shoes and accessories.

Energy prices dropped 0.7 percent last month, pulled down by a 1.5 percent decrease in gasoline prices.

— Associated Press

FEDERAL RESERVE

Officials: Coronavirus among economic risks

Federal Reserve officials were mostly optimistic about the U.S. and global economies last month, though they noted the risk posed by China’s viral outbreak and were ready to keep their benchmark interest rate at its current low level for the coming months.

Fed policymakers said at their Jan. 28-29 meeting that risks to the U.S. economy had faded since the Fed’s previous meeting in December, according to minutes released Wednesday. The Trump administration has reached a preliminary trade agreement with China, and Congress approved an updated trade pact with Canada and Mexico.

Still, “a number of downside risks remained prominent,” officials said, including the coronavirus, which “had emerged as a new risk to the global growth outlook.”

The minutes of the Fed’s meeting showed officials were ready to keep the key rate at a range of 1.5 percent to 1.75 percent for the foreseeable future. Rates at that level would help the U.S. economy withstand any threats from slower growth overseas, policymakers said, and help push inflation back to the Fed’s 2 percent objective.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

Blue Apron, the online seller of meal kits, said it may put itself up for sale. The struggling company, which pioneered the meal kit craze in the United States, has faced tough competition. Blue Apron said Tuesday its number of customers fell 37 percent to 351,000 in the last three months of 2019. The New York-based company said it is also considering merging with another company or selling parts of its business.

U.S. new-home construction remained robust in January and applications to build hit the highest level since 2007 as low mortgage rates and a solid labor market continued to fuel housing demand. Residential starts slipped 3.6 percent to a 1.57 million annualized rate, still the second-fastest pace of the expansion, after an upwardly revised December estimate of ­1.63 million, according to government figures released Wednesday.

The judge overseeing PG&E’s criminal probation ordered the utility to explain how its equipment inspections overlooked rusty, worn hooks on power transmission towers near the origin of California’s deadliest wildfire. U.S. District Judge William Alsup issued the order Wednesday in response to a report by an expert witness with photographs of rusty c-hooks on a transmission line near the site of the 2018 Camp Fire in the Sierra foothills that killed 85 people and destroyed the town of Paradise. Alsup directed the utility to provide full details and records of its own inspections.

Diageo agreed to pay a $5 million civil fine to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges that the global liquor company quietly pressured distributors to buy excess inventory to boost its results in a flagging market. The London-based company — whose brands include Johnnie Walker Scotch whisky, Smirnoff vodka, Tanqueray gin and Guinness beer — did not admit or deny wrongdoing, but agreed to cease and desist from further violations, the SEC said on Wednesday.

— From news reports

