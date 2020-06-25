“Novartis AG’s subsidiaries profited from bribes that induced medical professionals, hospitals, and clinics to prescribe Novartis-branded pharmaceuticals and use Alcon surgical products, and they falsified their books and records to conceal those bribes,” Assistant Attorney General Brian A. Benczkowski of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division said Thursday in a statement.

U.S. foreign-bribery investigations have slowed under the administration of President Trump, who has criticized the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act as unfair. The conduct of the Novartis units described by authorities dates back more than a decade.

Novartis Hellas S.A.C.I., the Greek unit, agreed to pay a criminal penalty of $225 million, while Novartis will pay $112.8 million to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Alcon Pte Ltd., a former Novartis subsidiary, will pay a criminal fine of $8.9 million.

“We are pleased that all outstanding FCPA investigations into the company are now closed,” said Shannon Thyme Klinger, Novartis’s group general counsel.

— Bloomberg News

AUTOMOBILE INDUSTRY

Waymo, Volvo team up on self-driving cars

Waymo and Volvo Cars have agreed to develop a self-driving electric vehicle designed for ride hailing use, as part of a new global partnership, the companies said on Thursday.

Waymo, a unit of Silicon Valley’s Alphabet, said it will be the exclusive global partner for Volvo Cars for developing self-driving vehicles capable of operating safely without routine driver intervention.

Waymo will focus on the artificial intelligence and certain hardware, including cameras, lidar and radar, for the automated “driver.” Volvo Cars will design and manufacture the vehicles. The companies said Waymo will work with Volvo’s global brands, including Polestar and Lynk & Co.

Waymo and Volvo Cars did not say when or where they expect to launch their new ride-hailing vehicle.

Volvo Cars, owned by China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, has a separate agreement to deliver vehicles to ride hailing company Uber Technologies that Uber will equip to operate as self-driving vehicles. Volvo Cars is continuing to deliver vehicles to Uber.

Uber’s development of self-driving vehicle technology was disrupted after a self-driving Volvo SUV operated by Uber struck and killed a pedestrian in Arizona in 2018. More recently, Uber has been slashing costs and staff to offset revenue lost during the coronavirus pandemic. Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi has said Uber is open to using competitors’ technology.

The Waymo-Volvo deal marks a return by Waymo to its early goal of rethinking how cars that can pilot themselves should look. Since retiring its Firefly self-driving car in 2017, Waymo has retrofitted its software and sensors into conventional vehicles such as Chrysler Pacifica minivans.

— Reuters

Also in Business

Demand in U.S. hospitals for a cheap, commonly used steroid has surged more than sixfold since British research showed it reduced the mortality of patients who are severely ill with covid-19. Vizient, a drug-purchasing group that works with more than half of U.S. hospitals, said Thursday that in six days, orders for dexamethasone increased 610 percent.

Emirates plans to temporarily convert 10 Boeing widebody planes to carry more cargo, switching focus to the transport of goods while waiting for a recovery in passenger air travel. The world's largest long-haul airline has modified seven Boeing 777-300ER jets by removing 305 economy class seats from each plane, the airline said Thursday. Three more aircraft will be converted by mid-July.

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for May.