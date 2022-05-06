Nvidia agrees to pay $5.5 million in crypto mining disclosure case

Placeholder while article actions load

Nvidia agrees to SEC penalty in crypto case Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Nvidia agreed to pay federal securities regulators a $5.5 million penalty over allegations that the chipmaker failed to adequately disclose revenue from crypto mining. During two consecutive quarters in 2018, the company didn’t make clear that demand from crypto miners was responsible for a significant part of the increase in sales of its graphics processing units that are also used for gaming, according to a Friday statement from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Crypto mining is the process of obtaining crypto rewards in exchange for verifying transactions on distributed ledgers.

A Nvidia spokesman declined to comment. The company, which is based in Santa Clara, Calif., agreed to the penalty without admitting or denying the regulator’s findings.

According to the SEC, Nvidia omitted the information about surging demand from crypto miners while making statements about how digital assets were affecting other business lines.

The firm’s powerful processors designed to handle video game graphics are considered well-suited for mining cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and bitcoin — and it’s been hard to tell what task customers are buying the products for.

— Bloomberg News

China tells agencies to use domestic PCs

China has ordered central government agencies and state-backed corporations to replace foreign-branded personal computers with domestic alternatives within two years, marking one of Beijing’s most aggressive efforts so far to eradicate key overseas technology from within its most sensitive organs.

Staff were asked after the week-long May break to turn in foreign PCs for local alternatives that run on operating software developed domestically, people familiar with the plan said. The exercise, which was mandated by central government authorities, is likely to eventually replace at least 50 million PCs on a central-government level alone, they said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter.

The decision advances China’s decade-long campaign to replace imported technology with local alternatives, a sweeping effort to reduce its dependence on geopolitical rivals such as the U.S. for everything from semiconductors to servers and phones. It’s likely to directly affect sales by HP and Dell Technologies, the country’s biggest PC brands after local champion Lenovo Group.

The push to replace foreign suppliers is part of a long-standing effort to wean China off its reliance on American technology — a vulnerability exposed after sanctions against companies like Huawei Technologies.

— Bloomberg News

The Federal Reserve said Friday the U.S. banking system remains strong despite heightened volatility and geopolitical risk, but cautioned them against prime brokerage services that come with heightened risk. In its latest bank supervision report, the Fed offered an upbeat take on the strength of U.S. banks, noting they continue to enjoy robust capital and liquidity levels, and asset quality improved in the second half of 2021. However, the central bank noted that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has ramped up potential risk for the financial sector.

Occidental Petroleum shareholders rejected an environmental group's proposal for the oil explorer to set more rigorous targets for greenhouse-gas emissions. Shareholders voted 83 percent against the proposal during its annual meeting on Friday, according to preliminary results issued by the company. The vote was a blow to environmental activists that have mounted a more aggressive campaign to pressure major oil producers to lay out plans to combat climate change.

Anglo American on Friday unveiled the world's biggest green-hydrogen powered truck at a platinum mine in northeast South Africa where it aims to replace a fleet of 40 diesel-fueled vehicles that each use about a million liters of the fossil fuel every year. The NuGen project at the Mogalakwena mine, owned by Anglo American subsidiary Anglo American Platinum, will use power from a solar plant to supply a hydrogen electrolyzer to split water and provide the trucks, which can carry up 315 tons of ore each, with hydrogen fuel.

— From news services

