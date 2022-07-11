N.Y. attorney general accuses Teva of lying in opioid case

Gift Article Share

N.Y. attorney general: Teva lied on opioids Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight New York’s attorney general on Monday said Teva Pharmaceutical Industries lied to evade accountability for helping fuel the state’s opioid crisis, and should be restored to litigation where the Israeli company’s U.S. unit had been found liable. In a court filing, Attorney General Letitia James (D) said new evidence showed that a senior Teva tax executive had in a sworn affidavit made “demonstrably false” representations that the parent did not promote or sell opioids in the United States, or control Teva Pharmaceuticals USA’s finances or activities.

“This new evidence shows an even greater disregard for the pain and destruction that this company fueled,” and may constitute a “fraud on the court,” James said.

The attorney general also said Teva’s use of offshore accounts to shelter potentially large sums of money from its American business created “real concern” the company might not pay damages following a Dec. 30 Suffolk County jury verdict that the U.S. unit violated state public nuisance laws.

Advertisement

In a statement, Teva said: “Teva denies misleading the court, and after the court is fully briefed we expect the judge to rule in our favor.”

The company said in May it may have to pay $2.6 billion to settle U.S. opioid lawsuits nationwide.

James’s lawsuit is among more than 3,300 filed by state, local and Native American tribal governments accusing drugmakers of downplaying opioid addiction, and distributors and pharmacies of ignoring red flags about how opioids were being misused.

— Reuters

Cheniere seeks an emissions exemption

Cheniere Energy has asked for an exemption from limits on emissions of cancer-causing pollutants, arguing they would reduce shipments from the top U.S. exporter of liquefied natural gas for an extended period and endanger the country’s efforts to ramp up supplies to Europe, according to documents reviewed by Reuters.

Advertisement

The request imposes an uncomfortable dilemma on President Biden’s administration as it tries to balance efforts to slash pollution from the fossil fuel industry against promises to help European allies cut energy ties with Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Denying Cheniere could reduce America’s LNG exports for months or years, while granting its request would mean ongoing emissions of toxic pollutants into poor and minority neighborhoods Biden has vowed to protect.

Texas regulators have already given Cheniere’s gigantic LNG plant on the outskirts of the Gulf Coast city of Corpus Christi a pass for overshooting emissions limits on other pollutants, according to previous Reuters reporting.

At issue is a rule under the U.S. Clean Air Act called the National Emissions Standards for Hazardous Pollutants, which imposes curbs on emissions of known carcinogens like formaldehyde and benzene from stationary combustion turbines.

Advertisement

The Environmental Protection Agency (announced in February that starting in August, the rule will apply to two types of gas-fired turbines that had been left out of the regulation for nearly two decades.

— Reuters

A federal judge said Subway can be sued for allegedly deceiving customers about its tuna products, including a claim it uses other fish species, chicken, pork and cattle instead of the advertised "100% tuna." U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar in San Francisco called it premature to accept Subway's argument that any presence of non-tuna DNA might result from eggs in mayonnaise, or cross-contact with other ingredients that its restaurants' employees handle. In a statement, Subway said it "serves 100% tuna" and was disappointed the "reckless and improper" lawsuit could continue.

— From news services

GiftOutline Gift Article