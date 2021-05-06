Her office identified the companies as the lead generators responsible for millions of the fake comments submitted in the FCC’s net neutrality proceeding. Federal agencies often solicit public comments on key policy issues before taking action.
The New York investigation showed that broadband industry players spent $4.2 million to generate and submit more than 8.5 million fake comments to the FCC “to create the appearance of widespread grassroots opposition to existing net neutrality rules.”
The investigation found that nearly 18 million of the more than 22 million public comments that the FCC received both for and against net neutrality were fake.
New York-based Fluent agreed to pay $3.7 million, according to the attorney general’s office. It said Fluent provided the broadband industry with more than 5 million digital signatures for net neutrality comments.
Fluent said in a statement that the settlement covers “legacy practices that occurred prior to late 2018.”
Opt-Intelligence and React2Media did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Rio Tinto faces backlash over shelters
A majority of Rio Tinto’s shareholders rejected the global miner’s executive pay packages Thursday in a backlash over its destruction last year of ancient rock shelters in Western Australia.
Rio Tinto blasted 46,000-year-old rock shelters at Juukan Gorge last May to expand an iron-ore mine, sparking condemnation from investors, politicians, its own staff and the wider community.
After the company’s Australian annual meeting, Rio Tinto said more than 60 percent of votes cast by investors in the Anglo-Australian dual-listed company were against its remuneration report.
Although shareholders rejected the proposed payouts, the vote was advisory only and will not affect the $55 million earmarked in salary and bonuses for the company’s top 14 executives, as booked in the company’s annual report.
In Australia, if a company’s executive pay package is rejected two years in a row, the board could face a vote to be removed.
ViacomCBS on Thursday beat Wall Street's quarterly revenue estimates, driven by strong streaming revenue and advertising growth after the March launch of its re-branded Paramount Plus service. The company has 36 million global streaming subscribers after adding 6 million in the first quarter. Streaming revenue rose 65 percent year-on-year. Advertising revenue jumped 21 percent to $2.68 billion, driven by CBS broadcasts of Super Bowl LV and NCAA basketball tournament games.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings said its plans for resuming midsummer U.S. sailings could be in jeopardy, a day after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention laid out new technical instructions for the cruise industry. The health agency, which recently said it was "committed" to the resumption of passenger operations, on Wednesday issued requirements for starting simulated trips and applying for a conditional sailing certificate to begin sailing with restricted passenger voyages.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken has downplayed any prospect of an imminent trade deal with a post-Brexit Britain. In an interview with BBC radio Thursday, Blinken said any deal would take "some time" and that President Biden wants to ensure any trade agreement would benefit American workers and their families. President Donald Trump had been a keen proponent of a trade deal with Britain, which formally left the economic orbit of the European Union at the start of this year.
