Secretary of State Antony Blinken has downplayed any prospect of an imminent trade deal with a post-Brexit Britain. In an interview with BBC radio Thursday, Blinken said any deal would take "some time" and that President Biden wants to ensure any trade agreement would benefit American workers and their families. President Donald Trump had been a keen proponent of a trade deal with Britain, which formally left the economic orbit of the European Union at the start of this year.