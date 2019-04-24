OIL INDUSTRY

Occidental bids against Chevron for Anadarko

A bidding war is breaking out over Anadarko Petroleum, with Occidental making an offer that it says is about a 20 percent premium to Chevron’s deal announced earlier this month.

Houston-based Occidental Petroleum said the proposed combination would bolster its position in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, where it’s already the largest oil producer.

“We have been focused on Anadarko for several years because we have long believed that we are ideally positioned to generate compelling value from a combination with them,” Occidental president and chief executive Vicki Hollub said in a statement.

Occidental said in a letter to Anadarko’s board on Wednesday that its bid is worth $76 per share in cash and stock and would give Anadarko shareholders $38 in cash and 0.6094 shares of Occidental stock for each Anadarko share.

Occidental puts the value of its proposal at $57 billion, including debt and book value of non-controlling interest. Chevron’s deal was valued at $33 billion in cash and stock, or $50 billion including debt and book value of non-controlling interest.

In a letter to Anadarko’s board of directors, Hollub said Occidental made three bids to acquire Anadarko since March.

— Associated Press

TECHNOLOGY

Microsoft's cloud unit pushes up revenue

Microsoft beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, fueled by its Azure cloud computing unit and the continued shift to the subscription version of its Office software.

Total revenue rose 14 percent to $30.57 billion in the third quarter ended March 31, beating analysts’ average estimate of $29.84 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income rose to $8.81 billion, or $1.15 per share, from $7.42 billion, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier.

— Reuters

FOOD INDUSTRY

Tyson sells stake in Beyond Meat

Tyson Foods has sold its 6.5 percent stake in Beyond Meat as the maker of plant-based protein products prepares for a public offering next week.

“Tyson Ventures is pleased with the investment in Beyond Meat and has decided the time is right to exit its investment,” the company said in an email, adding it plans to launch its own alternative protein product soon.

Tyson purchased a 5 percent stake in the start-up in October 2016, before increasing that to 6.5 percent. Beyond Meat seeks to raise as much as $184 million in an IPO, according to recent filings.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

New England's largest supermarket chain is projecting around $100 million in losses from the 11-day labor strike that ended Sunday. Ahold Delhaize, the Dutch company that owns Stop & Shop, said generally lower sales, lost revenue from "seasonal and perishable inventory" and supply chain costs were the main drivers. Stop & Shop officials and the United Food and Commercial Workers union reached a tentative, three-year agreement Sunday. Some 31,000 workers at 240 stores in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut returned to work Monday. Union members are voting on the proposal Wednesday and Thursday.

Ford Motor Co. will invest $500 million in Rivian Automotive, aligning the maker of the industry-leading F-series pickup line with an upstart that's electrifying trucks and sport-utility vehicles. Ford also is forming a partnership with Rivian and will build a vehicle using the platform that Rivian founder R.J. Scaringe said last week he plans to share with several companies. Ford plans to bring a gas-electric hybrid version of its top-selling F-150 truck to market next year and has said it will also bring out an all-electric version of the truck.

U.S. venture capitalists Sequoia Capital Operations and Andreessen Horowitz are backing a tech start-up that says it's the world's largest medical drone delivery service, sending 148 types of medicine to areas around Ghana. San Francisco-based Zipline International struck a deal with the West African nation's government to make on-demand deliveries of vaccines, blood products and other treatments, chief executive Keller Rinaudo said Wednesday. At completion, the project will make as many as 600 deliveries a day in less than 30 minutes per trip to 2,000 health facilities in four regions with a population of 22 million people, the CEO said.

— From news services

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Commerce Department releases durable goods for March.

10 a.m.: Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates.

Earnings: Amazon, Comcast, Ford, Southwest Airlines, Starbucks, UPS.