Western is among the crown jewel assets that Occidental has sought to sell to reduce leverage incurred in the purchase of Anadarko, the biggest oil merger of the past four years. Monday’s announcement may signal Occidental hasn’t been able to attract a high enough price, or that potential suitors found the entangled management structure burdensome.

Associated Press

EMPLOYMENT

Hallmark to cut 400 jobs worldwide

Hallmark Cards will cut about 400 jobs worldwide, including 325 at its headquarters of Kansas City, Mo., the company said Monday.

Hallmark will offer buyouts before turning to layoffs. The company said affected workers will receive severance pay and assistance as they seek new jobs.

Chief executive Mike Perry said the “rapidly evolving retail and consumer environments” require the company to transform the way it does business.

“The way people shop and the competitive dynamics in the marketplace are changing at a pace and at a degree that is having a significant impact on our businesses,” Perry said in a statement.

Hallmark employs about 3,400 people in Kansas City and 30,000 people worldwide. In addition to greeting cards, it owns the Hallmark Channel on cable TV, Hallmark Gold Crown stores, the Crayola brand of art supplies, and a real estate development company that oversees Kansas City’s Crown Center complex, where the headquarters is located.

Associated Press

Also in Business

JetBlue Airways said it will become the first large U.S. airline to offset emissions from all of its domestic flights, aiming to become carbon neutral by July as pressure grows on the industry from climate change activists. The carrier also will begin using sustainable aviation fuel on its flights from San Francisco International Airport, the New York-based airline said Monday. JetBlue declined to disclose the cost of the offset program but said it won’t increase airfares as a result.

Ford Motor Co.’s fourth-quarter U.S. sales fell more than expected as a decline in deliveries of its redesigned Explorer dragged down sport-utility vehicle results. Sales declined 1.3 percent. The Explorer plunged 15 percent, resulting in declining sales of the company’s SUVs, the hottest segment of the U.S. market. Ford’s F-Series pickup sales rose 1.6 percent, as the automaker had its best pickup truck performance since 2005.

Yum Brands, the owner of Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and KFC, is adding hamburgers to its lineup with a $375 million deal to buy Habit Restaurants. Yum announced Monday an agreement to acquire Irvine, Calif.-based Habit, which sells chargrilled burgers, ahi tuna sandwiches and milkshakes from about 300 locations, mostly company owned, in the United States and China.

Xerox amped up its attempt to acquire HP when the printing and imaging giant said Monday that it has lined up $24 billion in financing agreements to help fund its unsolicited buyout efforts. In a letter sent to HP chief executive Enrique Lores and chairman Chip Bergh, Xerox said it has secured support from Bank of America, Citigroup and Mizuho Financial Group for loans of $24 billion to support its HP acquisition offer. Xerox’s proposal values HP at about $33 billion. The letter, which was signed by Xerox chief executive John Visentin, was also posted on Xerox’s corporate website.

German car production fell to its lowest in almost a quarter of a century as Europe’s biggest economy suffers from the fallout of a global trade war. Automakers including Volkswagen, BMW and Daimler produced 4.66 million vehicles in German factories last year, the weakest since 1996. The country’s VDA car lobby, which published the figures Monday, said the 9 percent decrease was a result of waning demand from international markets.

From news reports

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Commerce Department releases international trade data for November.

10 a.m.: Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for December.

