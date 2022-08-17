Placeholder while article actions load

Ohio counties awarded $650M in opioid case Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A federal judge in Cleveland awarded $650 million in damages Wednesday to two Ohio counties that won a landmark lawsuit against national pharmacy chains CVS, Walgreens and Walmart, claiming the way they distributed opioids to customers caused severe harm to communities and created a public nuisance. U.S. District Judge Dan Polster said in the ruling that the money will be used to abate a continuing opioid crisis in Lake and Trumbull counties, outside Cleveland. Attorneys for the counties put the total price tag at $3 billion for the damage done to the counties.

Lake County is to receive $306 million over 15 years. Trumbull County is to receive $344 million over the same period.

In his ruling, Polster admonished the three companies, saying they “squandered the opportunity to present a meaningful plan to abate the nuisance” after a trial that considered what damages they might owe.

Walmart and Walgreens both said they will be appealing the ruling. CVS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A jury returned a verdict in November in favor of the counties after a six-week trial.

Yellen gives IRS deadline on plan

Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen set a six-month time frame for the Internal Revenue Service to compile a plan detailing how it will deploy an influx of $80 billion in enforcement funding over the next decade.

“The work will require an all-hands-on-deck approach from the dedicated employees of the IRS,” Yellen wrote in a memo Wednesday to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig, a day after President Biden signed a law including the new funding.

The strategic plan will provide a road map for what has been the largest dedicated funding stream provided to the IRS in decades. The details could also help insulate the agency from political criticism. Republicans, many of whom opposed giving the IRS the extra money, have said it’s using the funding to hire an additional 87,000 auditors to target middle-class households.

In her memo, Yellen said the plan “will require the agency to modernize,” by overhauling an information-technology system “that is decades out of date.”

She said the money will not be used to increase enforcement tied to those earning less than $400,000 annually and instead will focus on evasion by high earners.

The federal government is suing SkyWest Airlines on behalf of a former employee who says co-workers sexually harassed her, including asking her for sex and making explicit comments about rape in her presence. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in a lawsuit filed Wednesday that SkyWest discriminated against the woman by subjecting her to a hostile work environment and retaliating when she complained. She eventually quit. The EEOC sued in federal district court in Dallas. The agency said the woman joined Utah-based SkyWest in 2007 and the harassment started after she transferred to the airline’s parts and maintenance operation at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in 2019.



Bank of America says the revenue it gets from overdrafts has dropped 90 percent from a year ago, after the bank reduced overdraft fees to $10 from $35 and eliminated fees for bounced checks. Bank chief executive Brian Moynihan said that he expects whatever residual income the bank earns from overdraft fees will come from small businesses using overdraft fees as a convenience. The bank’s new overdraft fee policy was implemented starting in June. Moynihan said that in the policy’s first two months, overdraft fee revenue declined 90 percent and the bank was seeing fewer instances of the fees being collected. He did not share specifics on the number of instances.



