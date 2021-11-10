

Uber Technologies is being sued by the Biden administration for charging a “wait-time” fee to passengers with disabilities and allegedly refusing their refund requests, making them feel like “second-class” citizens. Uber’s failure to “make reasonable modifications” to its wait-time fee policy and ensure “equitable fares” for passengers with disabilities who need more time to board vehicles is discriminatory under the Americans With Disabilities Act, according to the complaint filed Wednesday in a San Francisco federal court. The Justice Department is asking the court to block Uber’s policy and seeking damages to compensate passengers, including for emotional distress, as well as a civil penalty.

Boeing said it has reached a legal settlement with families of those killed in the 2019 Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max jet crash, admitting the company’s liability and agreeing to negotiate compensation payouts in a federal court. The aircraft maker, which was sued by the families, said that “the measure and elements of plaintiffs’ damages” for each of the lawsuits filed in the Ethiopia Air case will be determined under Illinois law, according to the proposed agreement, which was filed Wednesday in a Chicago federal court. The Ethiopia crash killed 157 in March 2019, just months after another 737 Max jet crashed in Indonesia that killed 189 aboard a Lion Air flight.

