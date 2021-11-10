Traders are also continuing to assess the Biden administration’s plans to quell rising energy prices. The White House didn’t announce a strategic petroleum reserve release on Tuesday and said it continues to look at all the tools it has available to limit the impact of high prices on consumers.
SEC chief aims for transparency on fees
Hedge fund and private-equity giants overseeing trillions of dollars are poised to face tougher regulations from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
SEC Chair Gary Gensler said that he’s asked the agency’s staff to consider ways to bolster transparency into the fees firms charge investors and fund performance metrics.
“I think it’s time we take stock of the rapid growth and changes in this field,” Gensler said in remarks prepared for a Wednesday speech at the Institutional Limited Partners Association Summit. He added that the SEC should look at ways to “bring more sunshine and competition to the private funds space.”
Gensler laid out several areas for SEC focus tied to competition and transparency, including whether rule changes are needed to ensure that some investors don’t get preferential access to information through “side letters” — which are not shared with everyone that has an interest in a fund — and whether certain practices should be prohibited to prevent conflicts of interest.
YouTube eliminating view of 'dislikes'
YouTube will no longer show the number of “dislikes” on videos, an attempt to make the platform more hospitable to creators.
For years, YouTube has relied on the tiny thumbs below each video as a metric for ranking content. Viewers often used the thumbs-down button to torment or harass certain creators — low engagement metrics can mean less promotion by the platform’s algorithm. During tests, YouTube said it found that hiding the display count cut down on this practice.
“We also heard directly from smaller creators and those just getting started that they are unfairly targeted by this behavior,” the company wrote in a blog post on Wednesday. The button itself isn’t going away — only the public view of the count.
Uber Technologies is being sued by the Biden administration for charging a “wait-time” fee to passengers with disabilities and allegedly refusing their refund requests, making them feel like “second-class” citizens. Uber’s failure to “make reasonable modifications” to its wait-time fee policy and ensure “equitable fares” for passengers with disabilities who need more time to board vehicles is discriminatory under the Americans With Disabilities Act, according to the complaint filed Wednesday in a San Francisco federal court. The Justice Department is asking the court to block Uber’s policy and seeking damages to compensate passengers, including for emotional distress, as well as a civil penalty.
Boeing said it has reached a legal settlement with families of those killed in the 2019 Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max jet crash, admitting the company’s liability and agreeing to negotiate compensation payouts in a federal court. The aircraft maker, which was sued by the families, said that “the measure and elements of plaintiffs’ damages” for each of the lawsuits filed in the Ethiopia Air case will be determined under Illinois law, according to the proposed agreement, which was filed Wednesday in a Chicago federal court. The Ethiopia crash killed 157 in March 2019, just months after another 737 Max jet crashed in Indonesia that killed 189 aboard a Lion Air flight.
