OnlyFans had said a week ago that it would ban explicit content starting Oct. 1, blaming policies of banks and payment processors for the policy change.
OnlyFans has become famous as a place where sex workers can make money in a safer way as well as a space for celebrities to interact with fans.
Last week’s abrupt change upset the site’s creators, many of whom threatened to move to another website. Advocates had criticized OnlyFans’ planned ban, saying they were concerned it would push people into more dangerous street-based sex work.
— Associated Press
ECONOMY
Durable-goods orders
flat in July
Orders placed with U.S. factories for business equipment unexpectedly stalled in July after four straight gains, marking a pause in a months-long buildup in capital investment.
The value of core capital goods orders, which exclude aircraft and military hardware and is seen as a barometer of business equipment investment, was little changed after an upwardly revised 1 percent increase in July, Commerce Department figures showed Wednesday.
Bookings for durable goods — or items meant to last at least three years — decreased 0.1 percent from the prior month, reflecting a pullback in orders for commercial aircraft.
Equipment spending has been a significant tail wind for growth since mid-2020. A snapback in consumer spending paired with still-lean inventories has bolstered demand for factory goods, though ongoing capacity constraints related to both materials and labor have hampered the pace of production.
— Bloomberg News
Also in Business
Ford Motor is delaying employees’ return to work for a second time because of the worsening spread of the coronavirus, weighing a broader vaccine mandate and expanding remote work for salaried staff. The return has been moved to January from October, Ford said Wednesday. Originally, the automaker planned to bring people back in July in a “flexible hybrid” system that let them work from home and only come in for meetings and team-building activities. After a spring surge of the virus, Ford delayed that to October, and now with the delta variant spreading the automaker says “no earlier than January.”
Nordstrom’s quarterly results showed it’s recovering more slowly than other retailers. While second-quarter sales at the department store chain doubled from a year ago, they remain 6 percent below the 2019 level. That contrasts with results from peers such as Macy’s and Kohl’s, which have posted more robust rebounds. JPMorgan Chase downgraded the stock and highlighted that Nordstrom’s performance was “underwhelming.”
Exxon Mobil’s Imperial Oil will produce renewable diesel at a new facility in Canada. The project is expected to produce about 20,000 barrels per day of renewable diesel when it starts in 2024, which could reduce emissions in the Canadian transportation sector by about 3 million metric tons per year, Exxon said in a statement Wednesday. Imperial joins major crude oil refiners such as Phillips 66 and Valero Energy in boosting output of biofuels as increasing alarm over the impact of global warming spurs companies and governments to step up efforts to curb greenhouse gases.
U.S. authorities on Wednesday charged a co-founder and former chief executive of HeadSpin with defrauding investors out of as much as $80 million by overstating the Silicon Valley start-up’s revenue and other key financial metrics. Manish Lachwani was accused of lying to HeadSpin investors from 2018 to early 2020 about the ability of his privately held provider of mobile app testing services to attract and retain business, including from major Silicon Valley companies, the Justice Department said.
— From news services