Ford Motor is delaying employees’ return to work for a second time because of the worsening spread of the coronavirus, weighing a broader vaccine mandate and expanding remote work for salaried staff. The return has been moved to January from October, Ford said Wednesday. Originally, the automaker planned to bring people back in July in a “flexible hybrid” system that let them work from home and only come in for meetings and team-building activities. After a spring surge of the virus, Ford delayed that to October, and now with the delta variant spreading the automaker says “no earlier than January.”