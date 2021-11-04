Kellogg is bringing in cereal from abroad to help supply the U.S. market as workers at its four cereal plants in the country strike. The U.S. plants affected by the strike are being operated by a combination of replacement workers and salaried staff. On Wednesday, the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union said it would not recommend the company's latest proposal and would not bring it to workers for a vote.