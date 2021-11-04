All oil producers suffered a drop in income during the covid-19 pandemic and as demand recovers with the global economy it has allowed them to rebuild their balance sheets. OPEC-plus supply restraint has underpinned a rally that has pushed global benchmark Brent crude to a three-year high of $86.70.
Top OPEC producer Saudi Arabia has dismissed calls for speedier oil supply increases from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, collectively known as OPEC-plus, citing economic head winds.
OPEC-plus sources said the United States has plenty of capacity to raise production itself if it believes the world’s economy needs more energy.
Producers are concerned about going too fast, fearing renewed setbacks in the battle against the pandemic and the speed of economic recovery, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Thursday.
He said oil stocks will see “tremendous” builds at the end of 2021 and early 2022 because of slowing consumption.
President Biden on Saturday urged major Group of 20 energy producing countries with spare capacity to boost production to ensure a stronger global economic recovery.
— Reuters
Jobless claims fall as pandemic eases
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to the lowest level in nearly 20 months last week, suggesting the economy is regaining momentum amid a significant improvement in public health, though supply constraints remain.
The tightening labor market is driving up wages as companies scramble for workers, contributing to keeping inflation high. Labor costs surged in the third quarter, other data showed on Thursday, with productivity sinking at its steepest pace in 40 years. The Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday that it would begin scaling back the amount of money it is pumping into the economy through monthly bond purchases starting this month.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 14,000 to a seasonally adjusted 269,000 for the week ended Oct. 30, the Labor Department said. That was the lowest level since the middle of March 2020, when mandatory business closures were being enforced to slow the first wave of coronavirus infections. Claims have now declined for five straight weeks.
There were significant declines in filings in Missouri and Florida, which offset increases in California and Kentucky.
Claims in Kentucky were probably boosted by temporary layoffs in the automobile sector as motor vehicle manufacturers cut production because of a scarcity of semiconductors.
— Reuters
Kellogg is bringing in cereal from abroad to help supply the U.S. market as workers at its four cereal plants in the country strike. The U.S. plants affected by the strike are being operated by a combination of replacement workers and salaried staff. On Wednesday, the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union said it would not recommend the company's latest proposal and would not bring it to workers for a vote.
Moderna on Thursday slashed the 2021 sales forecast for its coronavirus vaccine by as much as $5 billion, grappling to fill vials and distribute them to meet unprecedented world demand. Moderna executives said production challenges now lie with bottling up doses, also known as fill and finish, and ramping up infrastructure to deliver them internationally, rather than production of raw material. The company's sales target cut is in sharp contrast to that of larger rival Pfizer, which earlier this week raised the sales forecast for its shot.
