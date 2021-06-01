Since that decision, oil prices have extended their rally and have now gained more than 30 percent this year, although the prospect of more crude oil from Iran, as talks on reviving its nuclear deal make progress, has limited the upside.
Speaking after an online OPEC-plus conference, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said he saw a good recovery in demand in the United States and China.
OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said he did not expect higher Iranian oil supply to cause problems if Tehran reaches a nuclear deal with Western powers in return for an easing of oil sanctions.
OPEC-plus still forecasts a 6 million bpd jump in oil demand in 2021 — 6 percent of global consumption — as the world recovers from the pandemic.
OPEC-plus cut output by a record 9.7 million bpd last year as demand collapsed when the covid-19 pandemic first struck. As of July, the curbs still in place will stand at 5.8 million bpd.
— Reuters
FOOD INDUSTRY
Krispy Kreme revenue rises, ahead of IPO
Krispy Kreme reported a jump in revenue for the first quarter of 2021 as the doughnut chain readies its return to the stock market after five years, against the backdrop of rising demand for sugary snacks during the pandemic.
The company reported revenue of $321.8 million in the quarter ended April 4, compared with $261.2 million a year earlier, according to a filing for an initial public offering (IPO) that was made public on Tuesday.
Krispy Kreme last month confidentially filed with U.S. regulators for an IPO.
The company was bought by privately owned JAB Holding in a $1.35 billion deal in 2016, when the investment firm was ramping up its bets on coffee and restaurant businesses.
After being cooped up at home for more than a year, vaccinated Americans are picking up their daily orders at fast-food restaurants, coffee houses and doughnut chains.
Known for its glazed sugary treats, Krispy Kreme opened its first store in North Carolina in 1937 when it started selling doughnuts in local grocery stores. It now sells its treats in grocery and convenience stores in the United States and operates shops in 30 countries.
The company first went public in 2000, but its unit had to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2005.
— Reuters
Also in Business
Verizon Communications, facing pressure from its wireless competitors, is offering free Apple and Android phones to customers who sign up for unlimited plans on its faster 5G network. Once a holdout on giveaways to existing customers, the largest U.S. wireless carrier is now matching similar trade-in offers from AT&T and T-Mobile — part of an effort to reverse recent subscriber losses. Starting Tuesday, new Verizon customers who chose a premium 5G unlimited plan can qualify for as much as $1,000 in credit toward an Apple iPhone or $1,100 for the Samsung Galaxy S21.
Twitter said Tuesday it will begin testing ads on its disappearing posts feature called Fleets, as it works to offer more options for advertisers. The social media company previously said it set a goal of doubling its annual revenue by 2023 from last year’s levels, which it plans to achieve in part by selling ads on more parts of its site and mobile app. Fleet ads will be the first on Twitter that appear full screen on phones, the company said.
— From news services