Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and UAE's Oil Minister Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei and OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo attend a meeting in the OPEC headquarters in Vienna. (Leonhard Foeger/Reuters)

Oil prices spiked Friday morning on reports that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries was close to a deal to cut production by 1.23 million barrels per day in hopes of reversing the steep slide in oil prices that began in October.

An accord would “bring some balance back to the market,” oil analyst John Kilduff of Again Capital said. “The prices at the pump are going to stop going down as a result of this meeting.”

International benchmark Brent crude and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude both rose on the news. Brent was selling at around $62.85 and U.S. crude was selling for $53.75 a barrel.

Experts consider $50 as a key threshold because many producers cannot turn a profit if prices plunge much below that number.

Iranian Energy Minister Bijan Zangeneh told CNBC that the 15-member cartel and Russia were close to the 1.2 million barrel cut, with OPEC shouldering 800,000 barrels cut and Russia and others the rest.

“I am sure that they will reach an agreement,” Zangeneh told CNBC while departing OPEC headquarters for the airport.

The OPEC cuts are an attempt to stem the global oversupply that has driven oil prices down by 30 percent in the past two months. The cuts come in the face of repeated jawboning by President Trump, who has urged the cartel and Saudia Arabia — OPEC’s def facto leader — not to cut production. Prices would remain relatively low without cuts in production.

News of the reduction comes on the second day of a two-day meeting at OPEC headquarters in Vienna and is good news for producers. Anything short of 1 million barrels per day would have been disappointing for OPEC members.

“The deal came close to falling apart,” Kilduff said. “The amount is large enough that it should help ease the current over supply. The continued growth in U.S. output and exports remains a problem for OPEC and Russia, however.”

The global oil terrain has changed dramatically in recent years. The United States, once written off as an exporter, is now the world’s biggest oil producer and is a net exporter of petroleum.

The next two Big Three oil producers, Russia and Saudi Arabia, have sought to keep oil production and demand in rough proximity in order to stabilize prices in the $70 to $80 price range. The sweet spot in oil prices is $80 per barrel, which allows producers to make profits without consuming countries revolting over being gouged.

President Trump earlier this week took to Twitter to weigh in: “Hopefully OPEC will be keeping oil flows as is, not restricted. The World does not want to see, or need, higher oil prices!”

The current surplus is largely attributed to a miscalculation between demand and output by major producers, including Iran. A strong dollar is also weighing on oil prices because it makes oil more expensive for much of the world. Oil prices tend to fall as a result.

Several companies have been shellacked by the price decline. Small- and medium-size independent oil companies that rely on fracking are seeing their profit margins erode, which is hurting stock prices.