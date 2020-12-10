Executive Chairman Larry Ellison and Chief Executive Safra Catz have tried to boost the languid revenue growth at the world’s second-largest software maker. While Internet-based applications for managing corporate employees, accounting and financial planning have performed well, clients have shown waning interest in the company’s legacy tools. Oracle is trying to become a technology partner and cloud computing services provider to ByteDance’s TikTok in its bid to land major customers for its public cloud, but the deal remains mired in U.S. regulatory review.

Shares fell about 1 percent in extended trading after closing at $59.48 in New York. The stock has gained 12 percent this year.

— Bloomberg News

Broadcom reports $1.32 billion income

Broadcom on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $1.32 billion.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose-based company said it had net income of $2.93. Earnings, adjusted for nonrecurring costs and stock option expense, were $6.35 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.26 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $6.47 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.42 billion.

For the current quarter ending in February, Broadcom said it expects revenue in the range of $6.6 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $6.51 billion.

Broadcom shares have increased 30 percent since the beginning of the year, while the S&P 500 index has risen 14 percent. In the final minutes of trading Thursday, shares hit $410.04, a rise of 30 percent in the last 12 months.

— Bloomberg News

NBCUniversal offers more ad access

Comcast’s NBCUniversal on Thursday said it will give local U.S. advertisers access to buy more digital and streaming TV advertising inventory and introduce the ability to target those ads to consumers by their region, as the media company looks to gain more revenue from small to midsize businesses.

NBC Spot On, a program that serves advertisers on NBCUniversal’s local TV stations, will expand to let local businesses buy ads on its streaming service Peacock, and on NBCUniversal content that appears on Google’s YouTube and Apple News.

The move is another step in NBCUniversal’s push to simplify how advertisers of all sizes purchase ads across all the platforms where viewers watch content, including TV and streaming services.

NBCUniversal said it will also double the amount of ad inventory local advertisers can access on the NBC App, which has content from networks including MSNBC, Bravo and E!.

Local advertisers will now be able to target their ads to viewers in more sophisticated ways, such as by what content they like to watch and geo-targeting, which is key for businesses that will aim to reach potential customers near their stores.

— Reuters

Membership-only retail chain Costco Wholesale beat market estimates for first-quarter revenue Thursday as pandemic-wary consumers staying at home bought more frozen foods, liquor and home-furnishing products. Total revenue rose to $43.21 billion in the quarter ended Nov. 22 from $37.04 billion a year earlier, vs. a Refinitiv IBES estimate of $42.42 billion.

Lululemon Athletica on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $143.6 million. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver-based company said it had profit of $1.10. Earnings, adjusted for nonrecurring costs, were $1.16 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The athletic apparel maker posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.01 billion.

— From news services

