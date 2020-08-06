The decline was led by a drop in outstanding credit-card balances, which fell by $76 billion as shutdowns limited consumer spending and households set aside more cash to clear their liabilities.

Meanwhile, mortgage borrowing rose by $63 billion in the quarter to $9.78 trillion. Almost 70 percent of mortgage originations were among borrowers with a credit score of at least 760, the highest percentage logged since records started in 2003.

Record-low mortgage rates — the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage costs less than 2.9 percent — have prompted Americans with good credit to refinance and cut their borrowing costs.

But that opportunity hasn’t been available to everyone. Mortgage credit availability is down more than 30 percent from a year ago and closing in on its lowest level since 2014, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Lenders also tightened standards last quarter on credit cards, auto loans and other kinds of household debt, according to the April Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey on Bank Lending Practices.

LEGAL

Loan company fined for bribes in Mexico

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced Thursday that it had fined World Acceptance Corp, a consumer loan company, $21.7 million for paying bribes in Mexico.

The SEC said in a statement that the company’s Mexican subsidiary paid over $4 million in bribes to Mexican government and union officials in exchange for business lending to government employees.

The South Carolina-based company agreed to the penalty without admitting or denying guilt.

The company agreed to overhaul operations, as well as pay $17.8 million in disgorgement, nearly $2 million in interest and a $2 million penalty.

“This long-running bribe scheme did not happen in a vacuum. Through a lack of adequate internal accounting controls and a culture that undermined its internal audit and compliance functions, World Acceptance Corporation created the perfect environment for illicit activity to occur for nearly a decade,” Charles Cain, a senior SEC enforcement official, said in a statement.

A defense attorney for the company did not respond to a request for comment.

Also in Business

H&M suspended several employees after a new hat for the Swedish retailer's chain & Other Stories was given an internal product name that contained a racist slur. The incident comes two years after a controversy over a hoodie H&M advertised with a Black child and a caption that read "coolest monkey in the jungle."

ViacomCBS beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday as coronavirus shut-ins of millions of American households boosted demand for streaming. Stay-at-home orders have boosted demand for streaming services in the absence of live events and theater releases. Streaming and digital video revenue, which includes subscriptions to CBS All Access and Showtime, rose 25 percent to $489 million in the quarter, ViacomCBS said.

Macy's was targeted in one of the first lawsuits against users of the controversial facial recognition software made by start-up Clearview AI. An Illinois woman filed a proposed class action against Macy's in federal court in Chicago, alleging the department store chain violated the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act by using Clearview software to identify shoppers from security-camera footage. New York-based Macy's declined to comment on the case.

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: The U.S. government issues the July jobs report.