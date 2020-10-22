Santa also won’t be showing up at its Chicago and San Francisco stores, which have similar Santalands. But he will still appear at the end of the televised Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the company said.

Macy’s has been using Santa Claus to draw crowds to its New York store since the early 1860s, calling itself “The Home of Santa Claus” for decades. Macy’s will be offering a free online experience on its website at the end of November, where families can play games, get a virtual tour of Santa’s workshop and take a selfie with Santa.

Associated Press

RESTAURANT INDUSTRY

Data shows new restaurants opening

New restaurants continued to open this year at a relatively fast pace despite the coronavirus pandemic, data released Thursday shows.

The rate of recent openings is ahead of 2018, 2017 and 2016, according to data compiled by Yelp Inc., which books online restaurant reservations and posts business reviews.

In September, there were only 100 fewer new restaurant openings nationwide compared with a year earlier, Yelp said. Moreover, new restaurant openings last quarter were only down 10 percent compared to the third quarter of 2019. After a sharp drop in April, restaurants started rebounding with a 29 percent monthly increase of new openings from May to July, Yelp said. August and September were relatively flat — but more than 6,000 new restaurants still opened each of those months, according to the report.

Bloomberg News

TECHNOLOGY

Huawei unveils new Mate 40 smartphone

Huawei Technologies introduced the Mate 40 smartphone series on Thursday, potentially its last major release powered by its self-designed Kirin chips.

China’s biggest tech company by sales has been stockpiling chips to get its signature device out in time to compete with Apple’s iPhone 12 over the holidays. Huawei will have to overhaul its smartphone lineup after Trump administration sanctions that took effect in September curtailed its ability to design and manufacture advanced in-house chips by cutting it off from the likes of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

The company’s consumer devices group was already prevented from shipping handsets with the full Google-augmented Android experience. But it still surpassed Samsung Electronics as the world’s best-selling smartphone maker in the summer, largely on the strength of growing domestic sales.

The 6.5-inch Mate 40 and 6.76-inch Mate 40 Pro feature the 5nm Kirin 9000 processor, second to Apple’s A14 chip to offer that advanced manufacturing node in consumer devices.

Bloomberg News

Also in Business

AT&T on Thursday reported the coronavirus pandemic had taken a heavy toll on its media business, but quarterly results were offset by more new phone subscribers, which executives credited to the improved quality of its wireless network. Total revenue was $42.3 billion during the third quarter ended Sept. 30. The company added 645,000 net new phone subscribers during the quarter who pay a recurring monthly bill.